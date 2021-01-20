Wed, 20 Jan, 2021 - 15:04

Cork city St Patrick's Day parade cancelled for the second year

'Echo Boys' pictured at the 2019 Cork St Patrick’s Day Parade which is organised by Cork City Council. Picture: Clare Keogh

Amy Nolan

Cork City Council has confirmed this afternoon that this year’s Cork St Patrick’s Day parade will not take place.

The parade was cancelled last year too due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

The news comes as organisers of the St Patrick's Festival in Dublin have also confirmed there will be no street parade this year. 

However, in a statement, Cork City Council said that planning is underway to ensure the occasion does not go by unmarked.

"Cork City will not see a St Patrick’s Day parade on the streets this year, but planning is underway to celebrate our national holiday with a programme of activity that can be delivered and enjoyed safely over the days leading up to March 17th," the council said.

Details of these activities are set to be announced over the coming weeks.

