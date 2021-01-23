Cork court: Man charged with unlawful possession of three revolvers and ammunition 

A man alleged to have been in possession of three vintage revolvers and ammunition has been released on bail provided he adheres to certain conditions.

Jan Walowy, aged 60, appeared before a special sitting of Bandon District Court where gardaí said he had been charged with three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and one count of unlawful possession of ammunition.

Gardaí found the weapons — three Webley revolvers and 12 rounds of .445 calibre ammunition — during a search of 43 Molaga Street in Clonakilty in West Cork, where Mr Walowy lives, on Thursday last.

Det Garda James Keane told Judge Colm Roberts that he had arrested Mr Walowy, who is originally from the Czech Republic, at Clonakilty Garda Station at 5.33pm on Friday and later at 9.13pm that day charged him with the offences.

Det Garda Keane said that to the charge he had a Webley Revolver VI in his possession, Mr Walowy replied "no".

As to the charge that he had unlawful possession of the ammunition, the court heard Mr Walowy had replied: "No, it's all clear."

On the charge of unlawful possession of another Webley revolver, Mr Walowy had replied: "There is nothing to say."

On the charge of unlawful possession of another Webley revolver, a different model, he had replied "no".

All charges are contrary to the Firearms Act 1964, as amended.

Insp Emmet Daly said gardaí had no objection to Mr Walowy's release on bail but that he would need to adhere to conditions for his release.

Judge Roberts was told that these involved the surrender of his passport and identity card, which had been seized in the Garda search, and that he not apply for new versions of same.

He is also to sign on three times a week at Clonakilty Garda Station, on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, between 6am and 9pm, and is to observe a curfew between 9pm and 6am.

He is also to abstain from all intoxicants, and he must stay away from named parties. He must also be contactable by gardaí at all times.

Judge Roberts said any potential change of address would also need to be with the advance consent of gardaí.

Mr Walowy's solicitor, Conrad Murphy, told the judge that there had been a change in the people living at the address in the last couple of days as a result of the situation his client has found himself in.

Mr Walowy was released on his own bond of €250 to appear before Clonakilty District Court on February 2 next.

He was also granted legal aid after Mr Murphy said his client, who works in a factory and who sends money home to the Czech Republic to one of his two children, was of extremely limited financial means.