Cork Olympian heads up charity fundraiser

A health and fitness campaign in aid of charity is being championed by Olympian Rob Heffernan and hopes to raise funds for the Cope Foundation.

The 300,000 Steps Challenge this February aims to get families, communities and businesses to help the Cork disabilities organisation by hitting 300,000 steps in the 28 days of February.

This year's initiative is proudly supported by Olympian, Rob Heffernan and Ernest and Young (EY).

DKANE 20/01/2021

The campaign offers people a great way to stay active and moving throughout February – which is especially important now that most of us are spending our days in front of a screen. The easiest way to count and keep track of your steps is by using an app on your phone or your wearable activity tracker.

Pre-COVID, Cope Foundation required an increase in annual funding to meet the rapidly growing demands of its service. At that time, 400 children were waiting for an autism spectrum disorder assessment, while 1,350 others were awaiting specialist intervention.

The ongoing restrictions caused by COVID-19 means that almost all of Cope Foundation's services have been significantly reduced and Cope Foundation is concerned about the impact this is having on people and their families.

Olympian Rob Heffernan, from Togher, said: "Cope Foundation does fantastic work, and I am delighted to offer my support this year through fundraising efforts. Anything that gets you moving is a positive thing".

Chief Executive at Cope Foundation Sean Abbott said: "Cope Foundation is one of the largest providers of services and supports to people with intellectual disabilities and/or autism in Ireland. It is so important for us to continue to look at ways to continue our work. We are committed to doing everything we can to be there for people who need us.”

DKANE 20/01/2021

EY Consulting Partner and Head of Risk and Mental Health Advocate Ivan O'Brien, added, "At EY we recognise that charities like Cope Foundation have been hit hard by COVID and need our support more than ever, so we're delighted to support the #StepsForChange initiative.” All funds raised will go towards projects and programmes that empower and support people with intellectual disabilities and/or autism across Cork city and county.

You can register for the 300,000 Steps Challenge here.