Wed, 20 Jan, 2021 - 08:37

Major Euromillions prize won in Cork

They might not know it yet but someone who recently bought a ticket in Cork has woken up significantly better off this morning.

There was no winner of last night’s EuroMillions jackpot, worth almost €68m, but more than 46,000 people in Ireland won smaller prizes.

The biggest of those was won by a ticket sold in Cork.

The ticket was the only winner of the EuroMillions Plus top prize, worth €500,000.

What a lovely start to 2021 for someone!

There are no details yet on where in Cork the winning ticket was sold - you can get full details of all winning numbers and check your ticket at lottery.ie.

