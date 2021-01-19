Substantial funding secured for County Cork outdoor recreation projects

A quarter of a million euros has been ringfenced for outdoor recreation projects in County Cork.

The funding is part of a €3.2m scheme that supports the development, promotion and maintenance of outdoor amenities such as trails, walkways, cycleways, and blueways.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys announced almost €3.2 million in funding for 173 projects across Ireland under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme.

A total of €250,636.20 is ringfenced for County Cork of which €138,000 has been awarded to Cork County Council for a range of projects and €112,636.20 was allocated to community groups for works to trails in other areas of County Cork.

Cork County Council successfully secured funding to support the development or upgrade of the following seven projects; Walking Trail at Camden Fort in Crosshaven, trails and water access at White Bay in East Cork, entranceway and marketing of Moanbaun Woods in North Cork, a carpark and picnic area for Mount Hillary North Cork, repairs to the Cliff Walk at The Warren, Rosscarberry, West Cork, redevelopment of walks, a sensory path and improved disability access to Island Wood in Newmarket and improvement works on Belgooly Walkway in West Cork.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Mary Linehan Foley, welcomed the announcement: “In this past year we’ve all come to recognise the value of the outdoors for maintaining our physical and mental health.

“We’re especially fortunate in County Cork, with a great deal of natural beauty, resources and amenities available to us. Last year saw a marked increase in the use of walking trails, cycleways and all our outdoor amenities across the county, where people could safely exercise while observing social distancing regulations.

“Cork County Council has been working for many years to maximise the potential of our natural resources and improve our outdoor amenities and this funding is very welcome in helping the Council continue to build on this work. It is great news for our county, for locals and visitors alike.”

Mayor Linehan added: “Camden Fort Meagher as one of the most important historical, recreational and tourism assets we have in the county will benefit from the creation of a looped walk connection and a rest and picnic area with some of the best harbour views available in Cork.”