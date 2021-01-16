Gardaí advise people to stay at home with checkpoints in place across Cork

An Garda Síochána has appealed to the public to stay at home this weekend as Gardaí across the county continue to enforce Public Health guidelines.

While Gardaí have seen overwhelming public support for Public Health Guidelines and Regulation, there is still a minority who are not complying with the current restrictions.

As Covid-19 related deaths continue to rise across the country, Gardaí have reminded people to follow all Public Health guidelines and to remain within 5km of their homes.

Deputy Commissioner John Twomey, Policing and Security thanked those who have been compliant with public health advice.

"We know this hasn’t been easy and has involved great sacrifices,” he said.

"However, as we all know, Covid-19 doesn’t relax. It doesn’t take weekends off. We are asking people to remember this as they plan their weekend so they can enjoy it while protecting themselves and others.

"Exercise within 5km of your home. If you are doing this in a place that is getting crowded then leave. Minimise your contacts. Only take essential journeys. Maintain social distancing. Wash your hands."

This weekend, An Garda Síochána has reminded the public that they will continue to support the effort against Covid-19 by enforcing the Public Health Regulations and other relevant legislation where appropriate.