Cork Covid rates rise above national average in some areas as cases continue to surge

Eight local electoral areas (LEAs) in Cork have recorded a 14-day incidence rate of confirmed Covid-19 cases higher than the national incidence rate per 100,000 population with cases increasing in each local area across the county.

According to new data showing the 14-day case numbers and incidence rates of the virus, all other LEAs across Cork recorded an increase in both cases and the 14-day incidence.

The weekly figures, available from the Covid-19 Data Hub, showcase information at an LEA level across Ireland from December 29 to January 11.

It shows that the 14-day volume of confirmed cases reported has increased in most LEAs in Cork when compared with last week when data was reported for the period from December 1 to December 14 which showed a significant increase in cases on the week previous.

The Cork City South East LEA recorded the highest incidence rate in Cork of 2,452, higher than the national 14-day incidence rate of 1,410.3.

This is the second week in a row that the LEA has recorded an incidence rate higher than the national average, with an incidence rate of 1,189.8 recorded last week when the national incidence was 674.4.

A test tube is cleaned on arrival at the new Covid-19 testing lab at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow.

The LEA also recorded the highest number of cases recorded in Cork city at 1,049, a significant increase on last week’s 509 cases, In the Cork City North East, cases increased from 200 to 603, while the 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population went from 474.3 to 1,430.

Cork City North West recorded 529 cases, increasing from the 173 cases recorded last week and the 14-day incidence rate went from 430.5 to 1,316.4.

Cases in Cork City South West LEA increased from 233 to 771 cases and the 14-day incidence rate went from 495.2 to 1,638.7.

The number of cases reported in Cork South Central more than doubled, increasing from 255 cases to 624 cases with the incidence rate increasing from 659.5 to 1,613.8.

Commuter towns

Commuter towns also saw the number of cases and the incidence rate increase.

From December 1 to December 14, Mallow LEA recorded less than five cases and an incidence rate of less than five. The LEA recorded an increase in last week's cases of 126 to 344 cases with the incidence rate increasing from 432.1 to 1,179.8.

From November 24 to December 7, the Fermoy LEA also recorded less than five cases and an incidence rate of less than five. The LEA now has 507 cases, an increase in last week’s 200 cases and a 14-day incidence rate of 1392.6, up from 549.4 last week.

Cobh LEA recorded an increase from last week’s 203 cases with 465 and the 14-day incidence rate went from 595 to 1,363, while cases in Carrigaline LEA went from 250 to 516 and the 14-day incidence went from 711 to 1,468.4, also higher than the national incidence rate, and Midleton LEA went from 109 cases to 364 and the 14-day incidence rate increased from 239.9 to 801.

Cork County

West of the county, cases in the Bandon/Kinsale LEA increased from 350 cases to 750 cases and the 14-day incidence rate went from 939.1 to 2,012.4, while cases in Bantry/West Cork LEA also increased from 201 cases to 359 cases and the 14-day incidence rate increased from 896.4 to 1,601, both also higher than the national incidence rate.

The Skibbereen/West Cork LEA recorded an increase from 153 cases to 432 cases with the 14-day incidence rate increasing from 505.3 to 1,426.6.

Kanturk, which also recorded less than five cases and a 14-day incidence rate of five before the Christmas period, recorded the lowest number of cases of 233, an increase on last week’s cases of 85. The 14-day incidence rate increased from 340.9 to 934.4.

Macroom recorded the second-lowest number of cases at 342, an increase on the 104 cases recorded last week and the 14-day incidence rate went from 282.3 to 928.2.