Cork weather: Forecaster warns severe cold snap could return later this week

The milder weather the country has been experiencing this week looks set to be short-lived, according to the latest reports from Ireland's Weather Channel.

Climate change researcher at UCC and CEO of Ireland's Weather Channel Cathal Nolan has said there are "increasingly robust indications" that from Sunday onwards the country will "enter into a period of much colder weather, with an increased risk of snow and some zero low temperatures".

In a post on Ireland's Weather Channel's Facebook page, Mr Nolan said this particular spell of weather "has the potential to be one of the coldest spells of weather since December 2010".

"The likely change in our weather is as a result of a number of sudden stratospheric warming events which are likely to have and will continue to weaken the polar vortex, eventually leading to its collapse and the spilling of some very cold air into lower latitudes.

"Such a scenario was responsible for the wintry outbreak associated with Storm Emma.

"However, there will be differences on this occasion.

"Currently this particular cold spell looks like originating across the Arctic region and not from Siberia," he continued.

Although all areas of the country will be "at risk of seeing wintry precipitation", the primary focus of any wintry showers will be across the north and northwest of the country.

Very cold temperatures are expected from Sunday onwards and day time temperatures by next Tuesday or Wednesday may struggle to rise above freezing.

Widespread severe frost is also expected to return next week, Mr Nolan has stated.