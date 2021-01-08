City Council gives green light for the change of use of iconic building in Cork city centre

Planning permission has been granted for the change of use of the former Finbarr Cahill's Menswear shop on Oliver Plunkett Street, which closed its doors in the spring of last year.

Cork City Council has granted permission to Mutual Enterprises Ltd to transform the former retail outlet to incorporate an extension of the existing licensed premises Barbarossa at ground floor level and food preparation kitchen off Voodoo Rooms at first floor level, together with new shop front and signage.

Four conditions are attached to Cork City Council’s approval of the development.

One condition stipulates that details of how general waste, recyclable waste, and food waste is proposed to be dealt with from the kitchen area are to be submitted for approval by the planning authority prior to the commencement of the development.

In March 2020, Finbarr Cahill's Menswear, one of Cork's most renowned family-run stores, revealed it was to close its Oliver Plunkett Street store, but that the store in Carrigaline would continue to operate.

Founded in 1980, by the late Finbarr Cahill, the business has been run by his son Brendan for the last few years.

The second-generation business is well known to Cork people, many of whom have purchased school uniforms for their children in the local business for many years.

While Cork City Council has granted permission to Mutual Enterprises Ltd for the change of use of the premises, the decision could still be appealed with An Bord Pleanála.

If there is no appeal against the decision, a grant of permission in accordance with the decision will be issued after the expiration of the period within which an appeal may be made to An Bord Pleanála.