Thu, 07 Jan, 2021 - 12:30

Green light for large housing project in Cork city

Planning permission has been granted for 113 new homes and apartments on the outskirts of Ballincollig in Cork. Computerised image via www.maglinshd.ie

A LARGE housing development for Ballincollig has been given the green light by An Bórd Pleanála.

The application for the strategic housing development (SHD) project was lodged in September last year by Stonecrest Construction Ltd and included plans for 59 houses and 54 apartments on Maglin Road, located just north of the N22.

Some 59 two-storey houses, consisting of 21 four-bedroom semi-detached houses, 15 three-bedroom semi-detached houses, four three-bedroom terraced houses and 19 two-bedroom terraced houses as well as an apartment building ranging in height between four and five storeys containing 54 apartments, ranging from one-bedroom to three-bedrooms were proposed.

The plans also included a two-storey crèche and improvement works to the Maglin Road from its junction with Castle Road to the proposed site entrance, including the provision of a pedestrian crossing and dedicated pedestrian and cycle paths along both sides of Maglin Road.

Three pedestrian and cyclist entrances from the adjacent Maglin View estate to the north of the development site are also set to be developed along with a courtyard garden, informal play area and kick about area and habitat area on lands to the south of the site.

Twenty-three routine conditions have been attached to An Bórd Pleanála's approval of the development. 

Some residents in Maglin had expressed concern regarding the plans, with submissions from 17 observers. 

However, An Bórd Pleanála has approved the Stonecrest Construction Limited scheme stating that, subject to compliance with the conditions set out, "the proposed development would not seriously injure the residential or visual amenities in the area or of property in the vicinity, would be acceptable in terms of urban design, height and quantum of development, would not have a negative impact on the character or setting of Ballincollig Castle to the west of the site and would be acceptable in terms of traffic and pedestrian safety and convenience". 

"The proposed development would, therefore, be in accordance with the proper planning and sustainable development of the area," An Bord Pleanála's report continued. 

