Pub power: Heritage pubs offer support to anyone struggling in the third lockdown

Mutton Lane on Patrick’s Street announced they would be staying closed for January but added that if anyone should need some shopping done or even just a chat, to give them a shout.

Roisin Burke

Some of Cork’s best-loved pubs have taken to social media to offer assistance to anyone who may require their help in the challenging days ahead of Lockdown number three.

Covid latest: 10 deaths and 6,521 new cases

The popular pub, which is one of the city’s heritage pubs owned by Benny McCabe, posted on Facebook saying: “Dear Friends, we are adhering to the advice to stay home this January, and will be back to you as soon as possible,” 

The pub management went to add: we in the Mutton Lane and indeed all Cork Heritage Pubs want to state that throughout the month of Jan they are still here for you, 

“If you want to reach out for a chat -we are here, if you need shopping done -we are here, if you need any help with any problem -we are here.

“Just reach out here or call one of us and we are here for this is what a public house is all about. We will monitor this page daily.” The Heritage Pubs include Crane Lane, The Vicarstown Pub, BDSM, Bodega, The Oval, Arthur Maynes and The Poor Relation.

Benny McCabe in his smoking room in the Bodega Bar in Cork.
The post, which was liked hundreds of times, concluded by paying tribute to the frontline workers and promising a few hard-earned pints to the brave and hardy souls that are continuing to work at the coalface of the pandemic.

