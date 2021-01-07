Thu, 07 Jan, 2021 - 19:12

Covid latest: 10 deaths and 6,521 new cases

Covid latest: 10 deaths and 6,521 new cases

2,174 of the cases were reported in Dublin, 571 were notified in Cork, with 382 in Limerick, 342 in Waterford, 315 in Wexford and the remaining 2,737 cases spread across all other counties.

Ten more deaths in Ireland related to Covid-19 have been reported.

There has been a total of 2,307 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Wednesday 6th January, the HPSC has been notified of 6,521 confirmed cases of Covid-19. 

There is now a total of 127,657 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today 62% are under 45 years of age.

The median age is 37.

2,174 of the cases were reported in Dublin, 571 were notified in Cork, with 382 in Limerick, 342 in Waterford, 315 in Wexford and the remaining 2,737 cases spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm today, 1,043 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 96 are in ICU. There have been 99 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

More in this section

Women urged to reschedule screening appointments as Covid-19 forces some cancellations Women urged to reschedule screening appointments as Covid-19 forces some cancellations
Cork weather: Met Éireann issue Status Yellow low temperature and ice warning  Cork weather: Met Éireann issue Status Yellow low temperature and ice warning 
Gardaí ramp up checkpoints on national routes Gardaí ramp up checkpoints on national routes
#covid-19
School bus

ASTI announce intention to not return to school despite government guidance

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever
Child's hands and a beautiful gift box, Looking for great gift ideas for your loved ones? Click here to flick through the EchoLive Gift Guide
Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork

Latest

My home Ad