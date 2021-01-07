Covid latest: 10 deaths and 6,521 new cases

Ten more deaths in Ireland related to Covid-19 have been reported.

There has been a total of 2,307 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Wednesday 6th January, the HPSC has been notified of 6,521 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

There is now a total of 127,657 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today 62% are under 45 years of age.

The median age is 37.

2,174 of the cases were reported in Dublin, 571 were notified in Cork, with 382 in Limerick, 342 in Waterford, 315 in Wexford and the remaining 2,737 cases spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm today, 1,043 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 96 are in ICU. There have been 99 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.