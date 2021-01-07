Thu, 07 Jan, 2021 - 16:44

Gardaí ramp up checkpoints on national routes

Gardaí ramp up checkpoints on national routes

Garda checkpoint on the N71 Clonakilty Ring Road. Picture: Andy Gibson.

Amy Nolan

Additional Garda checkpoints on national roads commenced at 7am this morning in a bid to help Government and societal efforts to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

As well as the increased number of checkpoints, there will also be additional re-deployment of Gardaí to the front-line.

Commenting, Deputy Commissioner John Twomey urged the public to stay home, except for essential journeys.

"We all have a role to play in tackling the pandemic. 

"To date, there has been widespread compliance with public health advice and regulations. 

"Now, more than ever, we all need to adhere to the public health advice. 

"Stay home. Please only make essential journeys. 

"Minimise the amount of people you meet. Wear a face mask. Maintain social distancing. Wash your hands," he said.

"This is a difficult time for people, particularly those who feel vulnerable or isolated. 

"An Garda Síochána continues to be here to help. 

"Gardaí around the country have been helping people with everyday tasks like collecting prescriptions and doing shopping, and are also available to stop by for a socially distanced chat. 

"If you need help or know someone who does, please contact your local Garda station," he continued.

The new checkpoints will be on national routes (not motorways) and will be supported by random local mobile checkpoints.

Read More

How the latest Covid-19 measures impact on daily life

More in this section

Cork weather: Met Éireann issue Status Yellow low temperature and ice warning  Cork weather: Met Éireann issue Status Yellow low temperature and ice warning 
Young adult alcohol statistics Ban on sale of alcohol after certain time of day being considered, Tánaiste says 
Watch: Rare sighting of a pod of dolphins caught on camera by Cork photographer Watch: Rare sighting of a pod of dolphins caught on camera by Cork photographer
cork garda
Women urged to reschedule screening appointments as Covid-19 forces some cancellations

Women urged to reschedule screening appointments as Covid-19 forces some cancellations

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever
Child's hands and a beautiful gift box, Looking for great gift ideas for your loved ones? Click here to flick through the EchoLive Gift Guide
Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork

Latest

My home Ad