Beachgoers asked to 'behave' by staying home   

A Crosshaven councillor is calling on people to “behave” and adhere to the Government guidelines over the coming days and weeks after a busy weekend at the coastal village, particularly around Fountainstown beach.

Fianna Fáil Councillor Audrey Buckley said locals were sending her pictures and videos all weekend of thronged beaches and long queues to coffee vans and the local shop as many disobeyed the 5km restriction to visit the seaside.

Fountainstown, Cork, Ireland. 02nd January, 2021. With new restrictions in place to quell the spread of Coronavirus there was a busy Saturday afternoon with cars at the small coastal seaside resort of Fountainstown, Co. Cork, Ireland. - Picture; David Creedon / Anzenberger

Following concern from local residents, Mrs Buckley called on the council to close the beach’s car park, which they did, for a day.

The Fountainstown car park was closed on Sunday 3 January and Mrs Buckley said there were cars parked along the road all the way from Fountainstown to Myrtleville.

On Monday, the beach car park was reopened.

In a statement to The Echo, a Cork County Council spokesperson said: “Following consultation with local Gardaí, Cork County Council has re-opened the public car park at Fountainstown beach.

The statement went on to say: “Every member of the community has a role to play in complying with public health advice so that public amenities such as beaches, parks and walkways can be enjoyed safely and in compliance with current travel restrictions.” Mrs Buckley said she hoped the matter would be reviewed after the weekend and said she hoped the high Covid figures of late would deter people from taking chances and breaking the directive from the Government.

“If we could all just behave for a few weeks until cases come down, that is what is needed,” the local Councillor said.