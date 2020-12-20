Sun, 20 Dec, 2020 - 09:00

Pictures: Adam King among those to star in unique 'Cork nativity' on RTÉ 

Pictures: Adam King among those to star in unique 'Cork nativity' on RTÉ 

One of the contributors to the film is Late Late Toy Show star, Adam King.

Breda Graham

A Cork-based production company has teamed up with RTÉ this Christmas to create a unique short film celebrating the people and places of Cork.

In the film, people from all walks of Cork life give voice to the Christmas story. 
In the film, people from all walks of Cork life give voice to the Christmas story. 

Bo Media has produced a five-minute film feature entitled The Cork Nativity which highlights a story of hope and peace for Christmas.

In the film, people from all walks of Cork life give voice to the Christmas story, bringing the ancient Gospel words to life in a contemporary setting.

It features some of the Rebel County's best-known people, including Caitriona Twomey and her team at Cork Penny Dinners, Crosshaven's RNLI, the crew of Midleton Fire Station and the children of Rebel Wheelers.

Another special contributor to the film is Late Late Toy Show star, Adam King, who stole the hearts of the nation with his personality, his virtual hugs and his passion for space exploration.

Well-known Cork landmarks also feature, including Shandon Bells, St Colman’s Cathedral, Cobh, and the Christmas lights of Midleton.

The Cork Nativity airs on Christmas Eve, Thursday December 24, at 8pm and Christmas Day at 9.55am on RTÉ One.

Read More

Maureen O'Hara's Cork home to feature in new TG4 documentary

More in this section

Jail for woman who stole 21 packets of fake eyelashes and other items from Cork city shops  Jail for woman who stole 21 packets of fake eyelashes and other items from Cork city shops 
Man charged with breaking into Cork brewery ordered to stay off intoxicants  Man charged with breaking into Cork brewery ordered to stay off intoxicants 
cork artscork christmasentertainment
Gavel, scales of justice and law books

Man found in possession of a knuckleduster in Cork released on bail despite garda objections

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever
Child's hands and a beautiful gift box, Looking for great gift ideas for your loved ones? Click here to flick through the EchoLive Gift Guide
Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork

Latest

My home Ad