Pictures: Adam King among those to star in unique 'Cork nativity' on RTÉ 

A Cork-based production company has teamed up with RTÉ this Christmas to create a unique short film celebrating the people and places of Cork.

In the film, people from all walks of Cork life give voice to the Christmas story.

Bo Media has produced a five-minute film feature entitled The Cork Nativity which highlights a story of hope and peace for Christmas.

In the film, people from all walks of Cork life give voice to the Christmas story, bringing the ancient Gospel words to life in a contemporary setting.

It features some of the Rebel County's best-known people, including Caitriona Twomey and her team at Cork Penny Dinners, Crosshaven's RNLI, the crew of Midleton Fire Station and the children of Rebel Wheelers.

Another special contributor to the film is Late Late Toy Show star, Adam King, who stole the hearts of the nation with his personality, his virtual hugs and his passion for space exploration.

Well-known Cork landmarks also feature, including Shandon Bells, St Colman’s Cathedral, Cobh, and the Christmas lights of Midleton.

The Cork Nativity airs on Christmas Eve, Thursday December 24, at 8pm and Christmas Day at 9.55am on RTÉ One.