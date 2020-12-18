Maureen O'Hara's Cork home to feature in new TG4 documentary

A new documentary showcasing the life of Hollywood sensation Maureen O'Hara is to air on Christmas Day.

The documentary celebrating the life of The Quiet Man star will mark 100 years since the actress was born in Ranelagh, Dublin.

Set to air on TG4, Maureen O'Hara: Banríon Hollywood (Queen of Hollywood), will explore the life of the "colourful, energetic, accomplished, talented, no-nonsense" woman who "mesmerised Hollywood and made her own rules".

"She enthralled and enchanted every director and leading actor she ever worked with and her list of co-stars includes some of the most famous actors of all time.

"She made over 65 movies in a career that spanned eight decades and received an honorary Oscar in 2014," the documentary makers note.

As well as delving into her stellar career, the documentary also reveals how she was an accomplished singer, a respected businesswoman and a champion of women’s rights.

Lugdine, Maureen O'Hara's original house in Glengarriff.

It features rare archive and interviews with her family, friends and co-stars, including Patrick Wayne, Stefanie Powers and Hayley Mills and her grandson, Conor Beau Fitzsimons.

Featured in this film is Foynes Flying Boat Museum in Limerick, which was very close to O'Hara's heart as it also remembers her late aviator husband, Charles F. Blair Jr.

"Maureen was an iconic movie star, a trailblazer, the queen of technicolour, a very proud Irish woman, but more importantly a friend," commented Margaret O’Shaughnessy of The Flying Boat Museum.

As well as this, the documentary will feature Lugdine Park, a beautiful estate in Glengarriff, which The Quiet Man star owned for 45 years.

O'Hara had purchased a house there together with her late husband in 1970, just eight years before he died in a plane crash.

After his death, O’Hara used the house as a holiday home before settling there permanently in 2005.

In October 2014, a year before her passing, she announced that she would be bidding farewell to her native Ireland and moving to the US to live with her grandson and his family in Idaho.

Shortly after, Lugdine Park went on the market.

Maureen O'Hara: Banríon Hollywood airs at 9pm on Christmas Day.