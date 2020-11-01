Garda investigation in Carrigaline after playground vandalised on Halloween

Carrigaline Councillors are calling for action after the local playground was vandalised on Halloween night.

A wooden based platform of a slide was set alight after dark, around 7pm, resulting in enough damage to close the facility for the weekend.

Fine Gael Councillor Liam O’Connor said it was a “mindless and selfish act of vandalism” that needs to be investigated and those responsible be called to account.

Fianna Fáil Councillor Seamus McGrath encouraged anyone with information to contact the Gardaí.

“This is deeply disappointing. I want to see those involved identified and held accountable,” Mr McGrath said.

The local Councillor said that there was CCTV in the area and he hoped this would assist Gardaí in their investigations.

It is hoped the playground, located in the Community Park, will be reopened on Tuesday, with work being carried out on Monday.

Mr McGrath said the playground, which has been in Carrigaline for the past 15 years, had been locked for the first few years.

The Councillor said the Community Association hired a private security firm to man the amenity, however in recent years, this arrangement has ceased and he would like to see the Council take on this precautionary measure to safeguard the very popular facility.

“I will be raising this issue with the Council, the decision not to close the playground at night needs to be reviewed. It is too vital to the local community to have it closed for a whole weekend.”