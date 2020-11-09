Gardaí investigating two incidents of fraud in Cork city involving almost €30,000 

Gardaí are urging the public to be careful when making purchases online following two recent fraud incidents of nearly €30,000.

Gardaí in Cork city are investigating two incidents from September 2020 where the injured parties both tried to buy motor homes from a website alleging to be based in the United Kingdom.

In both instances, communication was done via the company website that seemed legitimate. Both injured parties agreed a deal with the company and sent almost €15,000 each via bank transfer.

Speaking at Anglesea Street Garda Station, Crime Prevention Officer Sergeant Brian McSweeney said "When purchasing anything online, always use trusted sourced.

"Use sites that you are familiar with or that have been previously used by family or friends," he said. "Look closely at the website, if the offer seems too good to be true, it probably is.

"It is very possible that more and more people will be investing in motorhomes and caravans due to covid-19, so be sure to do your homework before purchasing.

"If you have been victim to any type of online fraud such as this, pick up the phone and contact your local Garda Station."

No arrests have been made and the investigations are ongoing.

Advice from Gardaí on shopping online

1. Buy from trusted sources

2. Understand risk and think twice before purchasing

3. Check the seller’s reviews and ratings

4. Ensure data transfer is secure

5. Save all documents related to online purchases

6. If you don’t make a purchase, don’t leave identity or card details behind

7. Check the website payment security

8. Never send card details by email, text or other messaging methods

9. Don’t send money to someone you don’t know – check first

10. Use credit cards when purchasing online