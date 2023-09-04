Beauty in abundance in Ballinora/Waterfall thanks to local Tidy Towns volunteers

THE unveiling of the Cork, Bandon and South Coast railway plaque for Cork Heritage Week was the icing on the cake for Ballinora and Waterfall Tidy Towns group, as they mark their tenth anniversary.

The villages are only a 7-minute drive from Bishopstown, but remain very much a rural community in appearance and outlook.

From the moment you enter the townland at Curraheen, the love the villagers have for their area is evident. The forge, run by no less than four generations of the Dineen family, is beautiful. Since 1858, the family shoed horses on this spot, the last one being tended by Timmy Dineen in the late ’60s.

To this day, the Dineen family maintain the forge and tend the grotto across from it. Their care and attention is a testament to their love of their area and their heritage.

The Tidy Towns group has a core number of eight, but the community rally around when extra hands are needed, whether that’s for watering duties or a clean-up.

BEAUTY SPOT: A welcoming sign for people entering the village

Chairperson Marie Twomey tells me that the community support is amazing, and the residents are so appreciative of the beauty of their surroundings, thanks to the hard work of these dedicated volunteers.

Whether it’s the extraordinary skills of stonemason Eugene Murphy, or the skip that is offered with no charge by O’Donoghues, everyone is on hand to offer what they can.

The group have an excellent relationship with their councils, Ballinora being under the umbrella of Macroom while Waterfall is under the care of Carrigaline.

The local school and GAA are also heavily involved. The GAA have joined up to the biodiversity programme which has seen them embrace the No-Mow in May plan, and they promote the use of reusable water bottles instead of plastic disposable ones.

The children of the local primary schools are members of the Picker Pals which sees them getting involved in the care of their gorgeous villages, which of course sets the seeds in little minds about how to love and embrace their surroundings.

This may be a group of volunteers, but the skills on offer make it a formidable team. Two sub-committees offer skills such as health and safety, horticultural expertise, finance, legal and administrator skills, etc, and all this knowledge is pooled and discussed at their monthly meetings when plans are drawn up for current and future projects.

They meet on Wednesday evenings during the summer and on Saturdays 40 weeks of the year. The area they cover starts at Ballinora and ends at Earls Well, named after Hugh O’Neill, who stopped here to water his horses after he retreated from the Battle of Kinsale in January, 1602.

Some of the volunteers with Ballinora and Waterfall Tidy Towns

The group have embraced the ethos of recycling and use old stone for beds and walls, recycled ESB poles and recycled railway sleepers for flower beds, and recycled metal for their signage.

The work along Ballinora and Waterfall bridges must be seen to be believed. It has been a labour of love for the group since their inception. Starting with heavy machinery to clear the area, stonework, tree planting, all the way to the reintroduction of the Ballinora Pippin (apple tree). Their hanging baskets overflow with colour and vibrancy. Every inch of the villages has been carefully planned out with pollinator plants for the butterflies and bees. Pathways have been improved in association with Cork County Council to improve the health and wellbeing of the residents.

Tom Kelly’s meticulous research has brought the heritage trail to life, with plaques to tell the visitor the story behind each local attraction. While Pat Desmond’s mastery of paperwork allows the Tidy Towns to avail of all the help that is on offer.

Pat Tuite, a member of Ballinora and District association, with the support of Cork County Council and Community Foundation for Ireland, is running a research programme for biodiversity and habitat mapping. This ongoing study, with the help of DCU, identifies threats to the hedgerows and the Curraheen River. The work is vital in monitoring nitrate and phosphate levels in the water.

The ladies tell me that, not to be outdone by the men and their shed, they started a ladies’ walking group that has a monthly outing, with every level of fitness catered for, while they also have a singing group, The Local Vocals, who meet upstairs in O Sheas pub.

Ballinora and Waterfall Tidy Towns have received help in one form or another from the following: Wild work biodiversity plan, SECAD, UCC bat project, Irish EV Owners Association, Tree Council of Ireland, SEAI, UCC Development for the heritage trail app, Muintir Na Tíre, GAA, ICA, Taisce, Teagasc, Residents’ Association, Supervalu Ballincollig, Bishopstown Credit Union, Ballinora scouts and Ballinora nurseries, Bandon Co-Op, Birdwatch Ireland, IFA, and local politicians.

All of this adds to the drive and pride that the residents of this beautiful part of our county have. It is all about community, they tell me. Everyone is involved in one way or another, and as their marks with judges climb steadily every year in the Tidy Towns competition, the future looks bright.

They are not just making their area a place to be proud of, not just safeguarding, preserving, and enhancing the beauty of the area, but teaching the next generation how to care and embrace their surroundings.

Treat yourself to a little spin to Ballinora and Waterfall, you won’t be disappointed.

Forget Adare, Ballinora and Waterfall is where it’s at!