How do Mallow Tidy Towns keep their locality looking so well?

WHEN Irish Business Against Litter (IBAL) rated the nation’s towns on their tidiness index in June, Mallow came second, to Maynooth.

It was a tribute to the North Cork town’s hard-working and dedicated residents, and an extraordinary achievement for the tidy towns group of volunteers, whose motto is ‘Keeping our patch up to scratch’.

I met treasurer Eileen Gyves and School Liaison Officer Sheelagh O’Shea to hear all about their work.

The group was formed 50 years ago but, as with most tidy towns groups, has come into in own in recent years. Both Sheelagh and Eileen are members for 12 years, and they have a core group of 25, who will present themselves twice weekly at the town car park to join in the fun, and a small bit of work!

They meet on Saturday mornings in winter, and on Monday and Thursday evenings in summer. When the work is done, they enjoy coffee and cake and on occasion the odd glass of wine to toast their hard work.

One of the impressive displays dotted around Mallow

What makes their endeavours such a success is the participation of the residents who mind their own patch. They will weed and litter pick in their own area, with the equipment given by the tidy towns group, and when advice is needed, one of the avid gardeners, Sheelagh, Eileen, Carmel, or Liliana, will offer advice.

This, they say, is the core to their success.

Sheelagh and Eileen tell me that people join because of the love they have for their town, and the satisfaction of seeing it looking its best.

Others have joined to meet people and make friends in their new community.

With Italians, Algerians, Nigerians, and Portuguese among the volunteers, it makes for a diverse group, and a lot of fun.

You need just look at their Facebook photographs to see the smiles and wonderful atmosphere enjoyed on their evening clean-ups.

To say they aren’t afraid of hard work would be an understatement. Tractors and trailers were used when they decided to create their limestone rockery, to stunning effect.

Alan Hurley used his artistic skills to paint the junction boxes to add colour and depict areas of the town for passers-by to admire.

When help is needed, the group call on the locals to assist and they come out in their droves.

Transition Year students from both local colleges have helped on projects around the town, and this gives them a wonderful sense of community and an appreciation of the work that is needed to keep their special town looking so well.

Some of the Mallow Tidy Towns volunteers at a clean-up

There are pollinator plants everywhere, so bees are well catered for. And the planters and hanging baskets are bursting with flowers and scents.

As with all towns, litter is a constant battle, with cigarettes butts the biggest issue. A point is taken for every four butts found during judging (yes, they do count them!). On the upside, the issue of dog waste has improved greatly.

The link between the tidy towns group and other local organisations is impressive. Every year the local AFC do a 10-mile run in March. Both groups, along with other volunteers, walk the 10-mile route to collect litter. In 2023, they filled 150 waste bags! Tea and cake at the castle grounds was enjoyed on their return.

The group have also planted trees around the town in association with Mallow Rotary Club.

The Patrician Academy Catholic school in Mallow created a large wild garden as part of their sustainability project. The tidy towns group helped and advised as it progressed. The results are a joy to behold, while the link between locals was made even stronger and friendships formed.

As you walk around Mallow, the efforts of the tidy towns group are easily seen. Laneways are adorned with flowers. Baskets are weighted down with an abundance of colour. The estate entrances have rose displays fit for the Chelsea Flower Show and the doorways of the businesses are kept spotlessly clean.

Gorgeous rewilding adornes the walkways of Mallow.

The group will be heading out for a celebratory meal after their amazing achievement with IBAL. A well-earned and deserved win on the national stage, which shows, yet again, the best of everything in Cork.

Local councillor Gearóid Murphy said: “Mallow is lucky to have a very active Tidy Towns group. I have seen first-hand the fantastic work they do.

“I have a motion at next month’s Municipal District meeting seeking that bins recently removed by the council will be relocated to other areas in the town, in consultation with Mallow Tidy Towns. A public bin service is a very important part of the council’s work in supporting our Tidy Towns organisations.”

Students and volunteers eager to get stuck in as part of the Mallow Tidy Towns efforts

Mallow Tidy Towns would love more people to join them, check out their Facebook page, and don’t worry if you can only offer a hand now and again, they’d love to see you.