My Weekend: When I’m not playing music I’m involved in different kinds of activism

EOGHAN Ó Ceannabháin’s musical roots are in sean-nós singing — the style of his father — and he grew up listening to the likes of Sorcha Ní Ghuairim, Seán ‘ac Dhonncha, Colm Ó Caoidheáin, and other greats from the tradition. He is also influenced by folk singers from the English language tradition such as Liam Weldon, Luke Kelly, Anne Briggs, Margaret Barry, and Thomas McCarthy. Eoghan and collaborator Ultan O’Brien have been playing together for many years in bands, including Skipper’s Alley and Aon Teanga: Un Chengey (One Tongue). They take to the stage at the Masters of Tradition festival, taking place in Bantry this week, running until August 27.

Tell us a little bit about yourself?

I grew up in Dublin in a musical family — my father is a sean-nós singer and my mother is a classical violinist. My two sisters are musicians as well — when I was growing up you wouldn’t find much peace in our house if you were looking for it!

We always spoke Irish as a first language in the house. Dad is from Connemara and is a native speaker. My mam learned Irish in her 20s but was determined to speak it to us growing up, she’s fluent now.

I’ve been playing music all my life.

I’ve played with Ultan O’Brien in some shape or another for about 10 years — in Aon Teanga: Un Chengey, which is an Irish/Scottish/Manx Gaelic singing project, and with Skipper’s Alley. We’ve been playing together as a duet for about five years or so.

What is your ideal way to spend a Friday night?

I don’t really have any concept of a normal week, to be honest. When I’m not playing music I’m involved in different kinds of activism around housing, environmental issues, anti-racism, and so on. Neither the music nor the political activity lends itself to your ordinary 9-5.

So on Fridays I’ll either have a gig or I could just as easily be asleep if that’s where the break falls.

Lie-ins or up with the lark —which is it for you?

I really like being up early, and sometimes I get into a routine of doing that for a while. But it never lasts more than a couple of weeks. There’s always too much going on in the evenings. It’s hard to just switch off after a gig and go to bed — you either go and have the craic or you wind down, but even the latter takes a bit of time.

Eoghan Ó Ceannabháin (right) is a singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. With Ultan O'Brien (left). Picture: Andre Aravena

Does work creep into your weekend?

Again, I don’t really have any concept of a separation between week and weekend. If I’m not away with music, I try to clear most of Sunday. I used to be very bad for never getting a break, but more recently I’m trying to keep at least one day a week free to take it easy.

So if the weekend is busy I’ll try to keep another day during the week free.

If money was no object, where would you head to on a weekend city break? And who would you bring with you?

Good question! I’d bring my partner anyway. But we’d be more likely to go out into the wilderness than a city break. The great thing about the music is that you end up going to cities that you might not otherwise see. But then when you have a break you want the bit of quiet.

Closer to home, is there some place you like to head to recharge the batteries?

I live in Dublin 7, so the Phoenix Park is great for a walk and a break.

Do you like to catch up with family/friends at the weekend?

A lot of what I do (music or politics), I’m doing it with friends anyway. There are friends that I would see outside of that, but again, the weekend often isn’t the best time. The same with my family, I just call out whenever there’s time.

Do you get to indulge any hobbies? Even as a spectator?

I love hurling and I used to play it when I was younger but I don’t really have the time now. The fitness has fairly well evaporated as well. But I’d still watch the matches. I like all kinds of other sports as well, but hurling is the favourite. Apart from that, I like reading.

Entertain or be entertained? If it’s the former, do you have a signature dish?

I could go either way! I can knock up a pot of something, maybe a lentil curry or whatever.

I wouldn’t be setting the world alight with my cooking but I don’t think I’m a bad cook either.

We have so many places to eat out — where are your go-to spots for coffee/lunch/special meal?

Sliced, down the road from me in Stoneybatter, is a good spot.

Sunday night comes around too fast — how do you spend it?

It depends, really. If I’m not gigging I might just take it handy at home. Or I might pop into a session in Walsh’s or the Cobblestone.

What time does your alarm clock go off on Monday morning?

My alarm clock does not know regularity.

For more on Masters of Tradition, see https://www.westcorkmusic.ie/masters-of-tradition/