My Weekends: I'm more than happy to spend the weekend pottering around the house after busy week at Fota

Tell us a little bit about yourself: My name is Lynda Mc Sweeney, and I am the Head of Education for Fota Wildlife Park. I am originally from Carrigrohane on the outskirts of Cork City and I went to school in Scoil Mhuire on Wellington Road!

Animals have always been an integral part of my life and I graduated from UCC in 1992 with a BSc in Zoology. In 1995, after spending an additional two years conducting research for an MSc, I made the decision to pursue a business qualification which offered candidates a six-month internship in a relevant organisation . I had the good fortune to secure an internship in Fota, and the rest, as they say, is history!

In my capacity as Head of Education, I am responsible for devising and implementing all of the park’s formal educational initiatives as well as the interpretive signage and displays seen throughout the park. Beyond the park, my responsibilities also include serving as an assessor for heritage education on behalf of the Sandford Heritage Education Trust in both Ireland and the UK and I am the BIAZA (British and Irish Association of Zoos and Aquaria) Regional Co-Ordinator for conservation education in Ireland.

Since 1999, I have been a member of the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition’s Social and Behavioural Sciences judging panel!

My role offers me a lot of variety which is something I really love and appreciate! This year is particularly exciting as Fota is due to unveil its most recent development, its Education, Conservation and Research Centre (ECRC) which is due to be completed in early November. I can’t wait to see it come to fruition as it will offer state of the art educational and conferencing facilities as well as an opportunity to provide both schools and colleges with additional educational services.

I met my husband in UCC in 1992, Andrew was completing his doctorate in environmental science in the Zoology Department, and we married in 1998. We have two daughters , Ava and Clara both of whom are avid animal lovers! Ava is in her final year in college while Clara is awaiting her Leaving Cert results!

In 1999, Andrew and I moved to Whitegate in East Cork, and we have been fortunate to have made great friends in the local area. Whitegate and its surrounding area, with its diverse native wildlife, provides nature lovers such as myself with endless opportunities to explore and appreciate what’s on our doorstep!

What is your ideal way to spend a Friday night?

Friday evening offers me an opportunity to wind down and spend time with either family or friends. We normally eat out in a local restaurant and catch up on what has been happening during the week!

I really look forward to Friday evenings and not having to cook is an added bonus! I have to admit that I am a homebird, I am more than happy to spend the weekend pottering around the house, working at my own pace!

Lie ins or up with the lark.. which is it for you?

Definitely up at the crack of dawn during the week, and depending on what has to be done, I may occasionally sleep in on the weekends. Additionally, rising with the larks gives you the chance to enjoy a leisurely breakfast and plan out your day. There are certainly times when getting out of bed early may require a little additional work, but with a family of five cats and two dogs, I can always count on one of them to wander into the bedroom to remind me of my motherly responsibilities!

Does work creep into your weekend at all?

Yes, work can sometimes creep into my weekend. Depending on the time of the year or whether there is a big event on the horizon, there might be situations where I need to work on weekends to meet deadlines, address urgent issues, or handle unexpected tasks. However, it doesn’t happen too often and when it does, I am fortunate to work with a great team that are always ready and willing to offer their support and assistance!

Overall, it's all about maintaining a healthy work-life balance and making the most of every situation.

If money was no object where would you head to on a weekend city break? And who would you bring with you?

I would love to visit Vienna to see the famous Lippanzer Horse show! The Lipizzaner’s are known as “the dancing white horses of Vienna.” The only school in the world to have been teaching classical riding for more than 450 years is Vienna's Spanish Riding School, where they study and perform. That would be an absolutely incredible experience, and I really hope to get there someday! It’s definitely on my bucket list!!

Closer to home, is there some place you like to head to recharge the batteries? Rostellan Woods and Ballybrannigan beach are my two favourite places that are both within a two mile radius from where I am living! Our dogs aren’t fussy as to where we take them as long as its somewhere that offers them an opportunity to roll and meet other canines!

Saranna Curran, Trainee Ranger and Eimear Thornton, Educational Assistant at Fota Wildlife Park with a stick insect, one of the many rare and interesting invertebrates which will be on display at the Bug Bonanza Weekend from 12noon to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday (August 19 and 20) in the Marquee at Fota Wildlife Park. Picture: Darragh Kane

Do you like to catch up with family/friends at the weekend?

The vast majority of my friends work full-time so they find themselves in a similar situation to myself whereby weekends are often spent catching up on household tasks! In recent years, I have begun to make more of an effort to ensure that we set time aside to catch up with friends and family. I am fortunate that both of my siblings, Niall and Nicola also live in Cork with their families which makes meeting up so much easier!

Do you get to indulge any hobbies? Even as a spectator?

Horses have always been a passion of mine from a very young age. Thankfully, my two daughters also share a love of them and about 11 years ago they persuaded my husband and I to buy them a pony (Bud)! Well 11 years later, he is now retired and living the dream with his 16.2hh girlfriend who never leaves his side. In fact, I think when I appear at weekends, she appears a little miffed to say the least and isn’t remotely impressed by my presence. So, for the foreseeable future he’s my hobby, I have to admit whatever stresses have accumulated over the course of the week, quickly dissipate when in the presence of a horse!

Entertain or be entertained? If it's the latter do you have a signature dish?

Who doesn’t like to be entertained!! I am fortunate that I have several friends that live close by that are happy to share their culinary expertise with my husband and I on a regular basis. The favour is reciprocated but perhaps not quite to the high standards that they have set. My signature dish is potato gratin with chicken stuffed with blue cheese, sundried tomatoes and Parma ham. Either way, it’s an opportunity to meet up and share a meal and some laughs with good friends and family!

We have so many places to eat out in Cork - where are your go to spots for coffee/ lunch/ special meal?

Living in East Cork means that I am spoilt for choice in relation to eating out! When in town, Luigi Malones and Isaacs Restaurant are two of my favourites!

I love the atmosphere of the city, the hustle and bustle and watching people pass by – yes, I am one of those voyeurs!!

Sunday night comes around too fast.. how do you normally spend it?

Usually Sunday is spent doing the last of the jobs around the house in preparation for the week ahead. When my daughters were still in school, organising uniforms and lunches were jobs left for Sundays. Thankfully, my youngest daughter just completed her Leaving Certificate in June so my Sundays’ will probably be less stressful going forward!!

What time does your alarm clock go off on Monday morning?

My alarm goes off at 6am on weekday mornings! I have a close relationship with my mop and hoover which means I can’t leave the house without cleaning and hoovering every morning!! To me it appears perfectly “normal”, but my colleagues and friends would suggest otherwise! I have been known to talk extensively about hoovering while in a recovery ward a few years ago!

BUG BONANZA THIS WEEKEND

Fota Wildlife Park Education Department is headed by Lynda McSweeney and they are hosting a Bug Bonanza at Fota this weekend on Saturday August 19 and Sunday August 20 which will feature an array of rare and interesting invertebrates from around the world. Visitors will get the chance to get up close with some creepy crawlies and learn about their anatomy and adaptations with some of the zoologist team onsite.

See www.fotawildlife.ie