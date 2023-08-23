It is time for class of ’23 to look back and be proud of what they have achieved

THE anxious wait for the Leaving Certificate Class of 2023 is almost over, with results out this Friday.

Students will be able to access their results online, through the Candidate Self Service Portal (CSSP) from 10am. The results will be issued to schools at the same time.

To access the results on the CSSP, students will need their examination number, CSSP password and PPS number. Having this information at hand before the morning of the results is a huge help.

The CSSP has reopened for students who have not yet registered for the ‘Results Services’ on the portal (this only applies to those who did not register in March) or who have misplaced their password. For further details see - https://www.examinations.ie/cssp/2023/

More than 63,000 students sat the Leaving Cert exam this year, including 3,812 Leaving Certificate Applied (LCA) students, so there are bound to be many households where stress levels are high as students await the results. This can be a very anxious time for students, parents and guardians.

Leaving Cert results day is a significant milestone, a reason to celebrate the end of one phase of a journey and the beginning of another.

After five or six years in secondary school, which included navigating through the disruption caused by Covid-19, it is time for the Class of ’23 to look back and be proud of what they have achieved and look forward to the exciting opportunities that lie ahead.

It is really important to remember that Leaving Cert results neither define a student nor prevent them from realising their potential after school.

Results day

Leaving Cert students now access results on the Candidate Self Service Portal so it is done remotely wherever they are. It can be a real comfort for them to have company when getting the results. There is nothing like the support of a parent/guardian, sibling, relative, friend or work colleague on a day that is filled with lots of different emotions.

When students receive their results, they will see the subject, level and grade achieved such as H1, H2, H3, 02, 03 and so on. They will not see actual percentages, the breakdown of marks or the points achieved on Friday.

Students who wish to calculate their points can do so on the Careers Portal Leaving Cert CAO Points Calculator App, so it is advisable to download that beforehand.

Access to Examination Data, Viewing of Scripts and Appeal Applications

Once the results have been issued, students need to look carefully at the important dates and deadlines around accessing their examination data and scripts, which is also done through the CSSP. These deadlines are in the couple of days after the exams and can be found on https://www.examinations.ie/cssp/2023/

Examination data will include a detailed breakdown of marks in each subject, including each component of the paper such as practicals, project work, orals and so on. Students will then have the option to apply to view their examination scripts. The scripts for exams that were marked online in 2023 can be viewed via the CSSP, while for the smaller number of exams marked manually, it will be necessary to view them in school at the times allocated.

Applications to Appeal

Students who are disappointed with their grade in one or more subjects may wish to appeal the result. An appeal is a process whereby you ask for your exam to be re-marked. It is strongly recommended to all students that they view their examination script before applying to appeal as this gives them the opportunity to check for errors. It is very important for students to remember that they may be downgraded as well as upgraded on appeal. Detailed marking schemes for each subject are made available to all students.

Once students have viewed examination scripts and marking schemes for their subjects, there is the option to apply to appeal the results and have the paper rechecked. A fee of €40 per subject applies but if the student is upgraded on appeal the fee is refunded for that subject.

Applications to appeal must be made through the CSSP by the deadline issued by the State Exams Commission (SEC). Leaving Certificate Applied applications must be made by email (viewlcascript@examinations.ie) and students will need to access his LCA Viewing Application Form on the CSSP.

Once students get results on Friday, August 25, there is still an anxious wait until August 30 for the CAO Round 1 offers when they learn about what college places they have been offered.

The most important thing to reflect on coming up to the results is that there is not just one pathway open to students, but several. Students should celebrate reaching this milestone, safely and appropriately, and be assured that, regardless of what results they get, there is a bright future ahead, full of promise and opportunities.

Second Chance Maths Exams

Students who do not achieve the Leaving Cert Maths grade required for their chosen course may have the chance to sit an alternative Maths paper set and graded by the university.

If they achieve the required grade and already have the other entry requirements and points, they may get a CAO offer of their chosen course after the Round 1.

This doesn’t apply to all universities or all courses so students need to check out the details on www.careersportal.ie and individual college websites.

Help is Available

The State Exams Commission (SEC) have a helpline for students and parents which will be available at 1800 111 135 or 1800 111 136 from 9am to 5pm. Outside of these hours, queries may be e-mailed to candidateportal@examinations.ie.

The National Parents Council Post Primary (NPCPP) will also be running their annual helpline which is supported by qualified guidance counsellors from Friday, August 25 to Saturday, September 2. Students, parents and guardians can contact the Freephone number on 1800 265 165 with queries on a whole range of issues including calculating CAO points, examination result rechecks, accepting an offer, failing a subject, repeating and viewing of scripts.

Students and parents may also have questions relating to course information, preference order, no offer, further education and training options, apprenticeships, private colleges, UNICAS, UCAS, CAO, registration fees and gap years.

About the author

Niamh Dwyer is a Guidance Counsellor in Scoil Phobail Sliabh Luachra, Rathmore, and a member of the Kerry Branch of Guidance Counsellors. She is also a Careers Advisor - For details see www.mycareerplan.ie or follow @mycareerplan on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter