Star bars! Recipe for Golden Almond Slices

This almond slice on its own is almost like an energy bar, but it becomes a delicious dessert if served slightly warm with whipped cream and coffee cream. The flaked almonds are transformed when wrapped in this caramel cream and baked.

Golden almond delight

Golden Almond Slices

Sweet pastry

Ingredients

300gr flour

150gr butter

60gr sugar

Finely grated zest of 1 lemon

6gr salt

2 eggs

Method

Mix flour, sugar and butter to crumb, add in the eggs and salt and mix lightly.

Turn onto board and work enough to bring together.

Wrap in clingfilm and leave to rest in the fridge for an hour or so.

Grease a rectangular loose bottom tart tin, 34cm x 12cm, or a 9 inch flan ring.

Roll out the pastry approximately 1½ inches larger than the flan ring.

Carefully place the pastry on the flan ring.

Push well into the corners, line with parchment paper and rest for ½ an hour.

Pre-heat te oven to 1675C.

Fill the chilled base with baking beans and bake at 175C until golden all over.

Remove from oven and remove baking beans, you may need to return it to the oven for a few more minutes to cook the centre of the base.

Then set aside to cool .

Tart

Ingredients

300g flaked almonds

284ml double cream

225g granulated sugar

60ml brandy, whiskey or rum

Method

Reduce oven to 160C for a fan oven, 170C otherwise.

Put cream, sugar, whiskey and a pinch of salt into a medium, heavy-based pan.

Stir over a low heat until the sugar has dissolved, then add the flaked almonds.

Increase the heat slightly and simmer, stirring frequently, for 20 minutes or until the mixture thickens and turns a pale gold. Remove from the heat.

Reduce the oven temperature to 180C/fan 160C/gas 4.

Pour the filling into the pastry case and bake for a further 10 minutes or until golden - it won’t be fully set until cooled.

Cool in the tin for 10 to 15 minutes, then carefully transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.

Cut the tart into slices and serve with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or a dollop of crème and serve with some rich coffee custard or coffee cream.

Note; If it is overcooked it will be quite hard - but will soften after a day or two.

Coffee cream

Ingredients

100ml cream

1 tsp of instant coffee powder

Sugar to taste

Method

Bring the cream and coffee to the boil and reduce until it thickens. Add sugar to taste.