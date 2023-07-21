Recipe: Sticky Pecan Maple Bars

"These sticky, delicious bars are a lovely everyday treat to have in the fridge, they would also make a super lunch box or picnic treat," writes Mercy Fenton, in her weekly column.

"They are also easy to make. If you are a lover of dark chocolate, you could dip the base in that after they have cooled for an extra layer of flavour and decadence. Or just drizzle melted dark chocolate over the top as in the photo here..."

Sticky Pecan Maple Bars

(Recipe makes 18 triangle shaped bars)

Base

Ingredients

155gr cream flour

50gr sugar

25gr icing sugar

1 tsp grated orange zest

¼ tsp fine sea salt

142gr cold unsalted butter

Method:

Preheat the oven to 165C.

Prepare the base and while it is cooking prepare the topping.

Line a 9inch square tin with a sheet of parchment paper, allow the paper to hang over the sides of the tin to help lift out the bars once finished.

To make the base, put all the ingredients for the base in a food processor and pulse to cut the butter into the flour. It will initially look like breadcrumbs, and then the mixture will start to come together.

Next, using your hands just press the dough evenly onto the base of the tin.

Press well down into all the corners and sides, then bake until it is light golden brown all over (30 to 40 minutes).

If the sides rise, press them down gently with the back of a spoon to make the base even.

Topping

Ingredients

150gr soft light brown sugar

110gr maple syrup

20g melted butter, cooled

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 egg, lightly whisked

90g medjool dates, finely sliced

50g roasted pecans, finely sliced

1 heaped tablespoon very finely sliced glace ginger

Method: