Recipe: Sticky Pecan Maple Bars

"These sticky, delicious bars are a lovely everyday treat to have in the fridge, they would also make a super lunch box or picnic treat," writes Mercy Fenton, in her weekly column.
"They are also easy to make. If you are a lover of dark chocolate, you could dip the base in that after they have cooled for an extra layer of flavour and decadence. Or just drizzle melted dark chocolate over the top as in the photo here..."
155gr cream flour
50gr sugar
25gr icing sugar
1 tsp grated orange zest
¼ tsp fine sea salt
142gr cold unsalted butter
- Preheat the oven to 165C.
- Prepare the base and while it is cooking prepare the topping.
- Line a 9inch square tin with a sheet of parchment paper, allow the paper to hang over the sides of the tin to help lift out the bars once finished.
- To make the base, put all the ingredients for the base in a food processor and pulse to cut the butter into the flour. It will initially look like breadcrumbs, and then the mixture will start to come together.
- Next, using your hands just press the dough evenly onto the base of the tin.
- Press well down into all the corners and sides, then bake until it is light golden brown all over (30 to 40 minutes).
- If the sides rise, press them down gently with the back of a spoon to make the base even.
150gr soft light brown sugar
110gr maple syrup
20g melted butter, cooled
1 tsp vanilla extract
1 egg, lightly whisked
90g medjool dates, finely sliced
50g roasted pecans, finely sliced
1 heaped tablespoon very finely sliced glace ginger
- Increase the oven temperature to 175C.
- Put the brown sugar, maple syrup, butter, vanilla and egg into a bowl, and whisk them together with a balloon whisk until they’re well combined.
- When the base is ready, allow it to cool for 5 to 10 minutes before continuing. Next, add the dates and pecans into the maple syrup mixture.
- Stir the mixture well briefly again as it will have settled a bit, and then pour it over the base.
- Spread gently so it evens out, then scatter the ginger as evenly as you can over the top.
- Return the tin to the oven and bake the slice for about 25 minutes until the topping is set.
- Remove it to a wire rack and leave it to cool completely in the tin.
- Once it’s cool, use a fine palette knife to carefully loosen the slice around the sides, then cover the tin and pop it in the fridge.
- Let it chill for one hour, then remove it from the fridge, lift it carefully out of the tin.
- Cut it into 9 squares with a heavy chef’s knife, then cut each square into a triangle, store in an airtight container in the fridge.
- Enjoy chilled or at room temperature.