My Weekend: I love having friends or family over

I’m from Killarney, Co. Kerry, but I moved to Cork to study Film and Screen Media in UCC five years ago. I recently moved to Dublin but commute between the two cities for work. I’m the youngest of five by nine years, so maybe I had to start my own business to avoid being bossed for a few years.
It’s an amazing piece of social credit that you can just be like “shur, you can stay with us.” We’re getting a good start on hosting in preparation for our 30s, when it’s a serious business.
My friend and I are cult followers of Brendan’s Burritos, which is at the Black Market. We usually get the breakfast nachos, which are top NOTCH-O!
We loved Café Paradiso last time we were there. It’s a 10/10 experience and Denis, the owner, is a lovely guy.
You can find out more about the project at https://www.alanadaly mulligan.com/homofónia.
We hope to screen it at film festivals across the country over the next year.