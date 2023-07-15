My Weekend: Living the high life on the ocean’s waves

Tell us a little bit about yourself and your work.

I am a proud Baltimore, County Cork man, whose family has been seafaring for as many years as I can remember. Born and raised there, I went to the local national and secondary schools and went on to carve a career for myself at sea, studying for a degree in Nautical Science at Cork Institute of Technology (CIT), followed by a Masters in Nautical Science at the National Maritime College of Ireland (NMCI). As a ship’s master I travelled all over the world for several years, in ships servicing the oil and gas business.

We have recently launched our fourth vessel, Carraig Aonair, a 200-passenger fast ferry from Baltimore to Cape Clear Island, Schull, and the iconic Fastnet Rock. Sailing around the famous Fastnet Rock is on many people’s ‘bucket list’ when they can experience the full force and beauty of the location at close quarters.

This has been a huge ‘sea change’ for our tours, whether it’s daytime or at twilight.

Passengers can take in the beauty of this iconic landmark and feel safe in the knowledge that the boat is fully certified, comfortable, and sturdily seaworthy. Named among the top tours in Ireland by National Geographic, and as one of the ‘7 Wonders of Ireland’ by the Irish Independent, the tour has also been recognised as the ‘Wild Atlantic Way’s Tourism Business of the Year 2022’.

I set up the business with my business partner Séamus Ó Drisceoil (from Cape Clear Island) in 2007 with one ferry and, with the help of my wife Karen, to date we have built the business up to a fleet of four vessels.

Cape Clear Island is served daily by our ferries, as islanders come and go with their supplies and builders and others carry out various essential works. In the summer season boatloads of tourists and families converge on the island, either on day trips, to Irish college or staying in the various holiday homes and B&Bs. Mingling with the sailors on their yachts, the local anglers, birdwatchers, and musicians who frequent the island, it is undoubtedly an idyllic outpost worth a visit. Have a peek on www.capeclearisland.ie

What is your ideal way to spend a Friday night?

Once our three daughters are settled Karen and I like to unwind in the village, shooting the breeze with other locals and watching the sun set from the square in Baltimore. The sea is usually calm, and it seems like everyone/everything is coming home to roost.

Lie ins or up with the lark. which is it for you?

Up with the lark it is. I like to give Karen a hand to ship the girls off to school before we get stuck in to running the ferry business and all the challenges that brings.

Does work creep into your weekend at all?

It’s all work during the summer — regardless of whether it’s the weekend or not. It’s full steam ahead with the ferries and the schedules and bookings take up quite a lot of time, but that’s part of running a successful business I suppose.

Also, my brothers Micheál and Cathal and I are on the RNLI Baltimore Lifeboat, So, often as not, I am on call. I never mind that interruption as it is an essential service to the village and the islands and has been responsible for saving many lives over the years.

Cape Clear Ferries going around the Fastnet Rock in County Cork

If money were no object, where would you head to on a weekend city break? And who would you bring with you?

It would have to be living the high life in Las Vegas with my wife Karen. I have heard so much about it but have never gotten a chance to go.

Closer to home, is there some place you like to head to recharge the batteries?

I have been known to sit on a rock for hours on Cape Clear Island, contemplating nothing. The simplicity of just sitting there with the gentle breeze, the lapping seas and screeching seagulls is a great tonic.

Sometimes we bring our own boat to the island, with the children, and it’s as if we are on some exotic island elsewhere.

We are happy with the simple things in life — swimming, fishing, and traipsing up and down the narrow laneways on Cape.

Do you like to catch up with family/friends at the weekend?

Yes, I love time with my girls at the weekend, although you’d want to be in the full of your health to keep up with them — and I include my dynamic wife Karen in that. They have lots of activities pre-planned for us and there’s no easy way out.

Do you get to indulge any hobbies? Even as a spectator?

It would have to be the rugby, but as a spectator. There is nothing like the atmosphere in a packed stadium at a rugby international at home or abroad.

Entertain or be entertained? If it’s the latter, do you have a signature dish?

I’ll go for being entertained — thank you.

We have so many places to eat out in West Cork — where are your go to spots for coffee/lunch/special meal?

We love to eat out as a family in our local area. We’re spoilt for choice here, with an interesting mix of restaurants, hotels and pubs serving food, many of whom have won awards for their culinary skills this year. There’s The Algiers Inn, The Jolly Roger on Sherkin Island, Bushes Bar, La Jolie Brise, Jacob’s, Dede @ The Customs House, Rolf’s Country House, Casey’s Hotel, The Stonehouse B & B, The Sibín, and several other dining/staying destinations in Baltimore, and in Ballydehob, Castletownshend, Schull, and Skibbereen — if only I had the time to explore them all.

Sunday evening comes around too fast. How do you normally spend it?

Probably sitting on the barrels in the square in Baltimore — sometimes with a band in full swing. They always seem to catch the mood with their music and it’s smashing.

We’ll watch everyone coming back in after their day’s sailing; the buzz is something else. Everyone knows everyone as people return to Baltimore year in, year out, and it’s great to see the sheer joy on their faces.

Come rain or shine people seem to make the most of it down here.

Then, of course, we’ll watch (with pride) our ferry glide into position on the pier as tired but happy passengers disembark, all chat, with a couple of tired little ones in tow. The Sherkin Ferry slots into its position, while the whale watching/fishing tour boats nuzzle in where they can.

There’s usually chaos where the ribs go — and it’s gas to watch their owners navigate a safe landing on pontoons, laden down with cool boxes and wet gear and hungry little passengers. The sun sets, and we roll home for a good night’s sleep.

What time does your alarm clock go off on Monday morning?

God only knows — it could be 5am, 6am or a lie in ’til 7am (with young children they rule the roost).

Anything else you are up to right now...

Right now, we are full steam ahead with trips on the new fast ferry which sails around the Fastnet Rock, and this is generating a lot of interest in the media and bookings from at home and abroad. Then there’s Cork Harbour Cruises based at Custom Quay in Cork which is going great, especially with groups and corporate bookings. Come sail with us someday soon.