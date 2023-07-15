My Weekend: Living the high life on the ocean’s waves

We have recently launched our fourth vessel, Carraig Aonair, a 200-passenger fast ferry from Baltimore to Cape Clear Island, Schull, and the iconic Fastnet Rock. Sailing around the famous Fastnet Rock is on many people’s ‘bucket list’ when they can experience the full force and beauty of the location at close quarters.
Passengers can take in the beauty of this iconic landmark and feel safe in the knowledge that the boat is fully certified, comfortable, and sturdily seaworthy. Named among the top tours in Ireland by National Geographic, and as one of the ‘7 Wonders of Ireland’ by the Irish Independent, the tour has also been recognised as the ‘Wild Atlantic Way’s Tourism Business of the Year 2022’.
I set up the business with my business partner Séamus Ó Drisceoil (from Cape Clear Island) in 2007 with one ferry and, with the help of my wife Karen, to date we have built the business up to a fleet of four vessels.
Cape Clear Island is served daily by our ferries, as islanders come and go with their supplies and builders and others carry out various essential works. In the summer season boatloads of tourists and families converge on the island, either on day trips, to Irish college or staying in the various holiday homes and B&Bs. Mingling with the sailors on their yachts, the local anglers, birdwatchers, and musicians who frequent the island, it is undoubtedly an idyllic outpost worth a visit. Have a peek on www.capeclearisland.ie
Also, my brothers Micheál and Cathal and I are on the RNLI Baltimore Lifeboat, So, often as not, I am on call. I never mind that interruption as it is an essential service to the village and the islands and has been responsible for saving many lives over the years.
We’ll watch everyone coming back in after their day’s sailing; the buzz is something else. Everyone knows everyone as people return to Baltimore year in, year out, and it’s great to see the sheer joy on their faces.
Then, of course, we’ll watch (with pride) our ferry glide into position on the pier as tired but happy passengers disembark, all chat, with a couple of tired little ones in tow. The Sherkin Ferry slots into its position, while the whale watching/fishing tour boats nuzzle in where they can.
There’s usually chaos where the ribs go — and it’s gas to watch their owners navigate a safe landing on pontoons, laden down with cool boxes and wet gear and hungry little passengers. The sun sets, and we roll home for a good night’s sleep.
In Cork city: corkharbourcruises.com; In West Cork: www.capeclearferries.com