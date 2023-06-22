Signs a heart is unhealthy

TENS of thousands of Irish people have an abnormal heart rhythm, or arrythmia - and many may not even realise it.

The most common arrhythmia is atrial fibrillation (AF), which causes an irregular and often unusually fast heartbeat, and is associated with a five-times higher risk of a potentially fatal or life-changing stroke.

AF can be treated - but a “troubling number” of people are unaware they have the condition, says the British Heart Foundation (BHF).

Trudie Lobban, founder of the Arrhythmia Alliance - a coalition of patients, healthcare professionals and policymakers in the UK, says: “Heart rhythm disorders are a leading cause of sudden cardiac death and devastating strokes, and yet too few people are aware of the rhythm of their heart.”

Here’s what you need to know...

Arrhythmias can affect all age groups: However, AF is most common in older age groups. As Dr Anthony Chow, a consultant cardiologist at The Wellington Hospital, part of HCA Healthcare UK, explains: “It can be as common as 10% of the population in their 70s, and almost 29% of those in their 80s.”

Arrhythmias can have many causes: Lobban says many conditions can cause heart rhythm problems, including heart failure, blackouts, electrolyte disturbances, thyroid disorders, infections, heart attacks, strokes, cardiomyopathy, high blood pressure, sleep apnoea and obesity.

Triggers can also include stress, caffeine, tobacco, alcohol, diet pills, and cough or cold medicines.

“But there is usually an underlying physical reason for it,” Lobban adds.

Warning signs: Palpations (a thumping or fluttering sensation in your heart/chest), dizzy spells and feeling faint, breathlessness, chest discomfort, and feeling overly tired.

These things don’t automatically mean you have a heart problem, but it’s important to get any symptoms checked out. Chow adds: “Not everyone experiences these exact symptoms and, in some cases, patients can experience no symptoms at all.”

How to measure heart rhythm: There are many ways heart rhythms can be measured clinically, through ECGs or monitors. You can check your pulse yourself at home, too.

“The easiest way to detect an arrhythmia is to feel your pulse and hence your heart rhythm - is it irregular, too fast, or too slow?” Lobban says. “Such a simple thing as a 30-second pulse rhythm check can literally save your life.”

The Heart Rhythm Alliance’s website has a ‘know your pulse’ guide. Lobban says you should sit down for five minutes beforehand, and remember any stimulants you’ve taken, like caffeine or nicotine, will affect the rate.

You’ll need a watch that measures seconds (take it off to do the test), or a phone timer. Hold your left or right hand out with your palm facing up and elbow slightly bent. With your other hand, place your index and middle fingers on your wrist near the base of your thumb, between the bone and stringy thumb tendon, to find your pulse.

Once you’ve found your pulse, maintain a firm pressure and count beats for 30 seconds, then multiply by two to get your heart rate in beats per minute. If your heart rhythm is irregular, count for one minute and don’t multiply.

Arrhythmia can cause many serious health problems: Thesde include strokes, heart failure and heart attacks, explains Chow.

“Heart arrhythmias, in particular AF, are often associated with an increased risk of blood clots, so it’s extremely important to be aware of the warning signs,” he says. “If a blood clot breaks loose, it can travel directly from the heart to the brain, which can cause a stroke. You should consult your doctor and get referred to a cardiac rhythm specialist for assessment if you have significant symptoms.”

When to see a doctor: If you have previous history of heart problems and/or are increasingly concerned about palpations, speak to a medical expert, Chow advises. Those with a family history of arrythmia and/or sudden cardiac death should also get checked out.

“It’s not usual we’re aware of our heart beating, unless there’s a disturbed rhythm,” he says. “Speak to your doctor if your heart palpations are lasting a long time, or aren’t improving and seem to be getting worse.”