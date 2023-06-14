Volunteers of Cork: We enjoy volunteering with COPE

THIS week, in my series profiling the volunteers who do great work for Cork, I spoke with two people who help out the COPE Foundation - Fiona Kiely and John Glasheen.

Founded in 1957, Cope supports about 2,150 children and adults with intellectual disabilities and/or autism throughout Cork.

Fiona lives in Bartlemy with her husband and four children, and volunteers with Cope Foundation in Fermoy. She spends time bringing people to Mass and sometimes going for a coffee afterwards.

Fiona also helps people do little jobs around Fermoy, and helps people to feel included in the community by getting to mix with people on their little adventures out.

She spends time chatting with the people she helps about life, family, and everything else.

Fiona Kiely, who says her volunteering work for the COPE Foundation is “very special to me”.

Kindness was part of family life

“I grew up in a family that always helped people naturally,” said Fiona.

“My parents’ example of helping others was a great example to all my brothers and sisters.

“Even though they had a large family themselves, they were always outward-looking and aware that there were people in more difficult situations.

“My mother, who is 80 next year, still volunteers in several parish organisations in Ballincollig and loves it.

Day-to-Day of volunteering

“My volunteering work with Cope is very special to me,” said Fiona.

Every week is different and every person is different. I love bringing the people to Mass and going for a coffee afterwards. We have great chats and laugh a lot.

“The people of Fermoy know and love all the people that use the services at the Cope Foundation. They are made to feel welcome and loved everywhere they go. It is very humbling for me to witness that love.

“As a volunteer, you choose the hours you are available to help at Cope. I’m usually available one morning a week after I drop our children to school. There may be two or three people that would like to come out with me for a few hours. We go to 10am Mass in St. Patrick’s Church and afterwards to a local cafe/restaurant for a cup of tea and a treat.

“On several levels, this helps them to interact socially and helps them to remember things we may take for granted: Crossing roads at traffic lights, paying for their coffee, getting receipts. Mixing with the community.

“If they know of someone that needs prayers, they like to light a candle in the church and say a prayer for them.

We talk a lot and they love to hear about my little girl and the mischief she gets up to.

The impact of volunteering

“For me, it is a vital part of my volunteering work that the people who use Cope are seen as equally valued and with equal dignity within our society,” said Fiona.

“Each individual is unique and loved and has their own special personality. People in Fermoy know them and love them. That is very obvious and they are welcomed in every shop and cafe in town.

“The people in Mass welcome them and always smile and ask how they are. They all know them by name. It is like walking around with celebrities.

I know they feel loved, appreciated and cherished for who they are.

This has a very positive impact on everyone, themselves and others. It is a privilege for me to spend time with them.

How do you unwind?

Fiona said: “I love to read and spend time with my family. I love doing Bible studies.

Volunteering colleagues

“Everyone that works in the Cope Foundation has been so welcoming to me and I can see how beautifully they interact with everyone,” said Fiona.

They are patient and kind and so professional in their jobs and it is a pleasure to witness that.

******

John Glasheen, originally from Ballintemple, now lives in East Cork. In 1971, he joined AIB and spent the next 42 years divided between the UK and Ireland, retiring in 2013.

During 5th year in Presentation Brothers school, in 1970, John was on the inaugural committee for SHARE and held the first 24 hour fast and street collection at the crib on Patrick Street in December, 1970.

Several of the original group were back on Patrick Street in December, 2020, to celebrate and mark the 50th anniversary.

How did you get involved with COPE Foundation?

John explained: “Following retirement, generally speaking, one becomes time rich and this offers a huge opportunity to proactively discover new hobbies or activities.

“I spent a few years visiting St Raphael’s Hospital, Youghal, on a weekly basis with one of our rescue dogs, who turned out to be an absolutely marvellous therapy dog. I really enjoyed our visits to St Raphael’s.

“In my case, I was helped greatly by Cork Volunteer Association, on Blarney Street, to identify the type of volunteering I would like to be involved in. The range of volunteering opportunities is very wide and there really is something for everyone.

John Glasheen in blue jeans when fasting and collecting for SHARE back in 1970. John was on the inaugural committee for SHARE and now volunteers for the COPE Foundation in his retirement.

“They introduced me to Milly Farrell, Volunteer Coordinator with the COPE Foundation. This was in 2015. Following garda vetting and an introductory course, Milly arranged for me to be introduced to Derry.”

Derry O’Connor

"Derry and myself have been buddies for eight years,” said John. “Derry is a fine singer and he is a member of the Mayfield Men’s Shed Choir and also the choir at the Church of Our Lady Crowned, Mayfield.

“Most Thursday afternoons, Derry and myself head off on different outings and adventures. It might be a stroll around the Lough or we get to a cultural or music event like the Choral Festival.

“The libraries and the Tourist Office are great sources of information on what is on around Cork and there really is a wide range of great activities.”

What is the best thing for you about your volunteering work?

“The best thing for me is the sense of purpose in volunteering for Cope Foundation,” said John.

Every Thursday afternoon is very important in my life. I find my small involvement with Cope Foundation very enriching.

“Derry and myself have been trudging the roads of Cork now for almost eight years. We have places that we visit in the winter and places that we visit in the summer - a stroll in Fountainstown followed by a cuppa in Angela’s Coffee Dock is one of our summer favourites! “

Has volunteering changed your perspective?

“Many tiny, positive actions in life have a much greater impact on life than one big hit,” said John. “Mutual respect and honesty, with a laugh and a smile, will always triumph.”

What kind of interactions do you have with people when volunteering?

In the main, our interactions are on a one-to-one between Derry and myself,” said John.

“Occasionally, we bump into people that are known by either Derry or myself and all interactions are very positive.

“My interactions with all COPE Foundation staff members have always been excellent.

What do you do to unwind?

“I live on a small holding in East Cork and keep Welsh ponies and several rescue dogs and cats. I enjoy walking the stunning Knockadoon Cliff Walk or the Ballycotton Cliff Walk and I also enjoy cycling, particularly on the various new greenways.

All genres of music are very important in my life and I like to get to as many gigs as possible.

Any shout-outs to colleagues or partners in your volunteer work?

“It is a pleasure to volunteer with Cope Foundation,” said John. “It is clearly evident that tremendous work is being done by individuals within Cope, which provides support to its clients.”

How can people get involved as a volunteer with COPE?

Milly Farrell, Volunteer Coordinator, COPE Foundation, will provide all the help, advise and support needed, said John.

“I would wholeheartedly recommend anyone interested in volunteering with COPE to contact Milly. Volunteering with COPE is a most rewarding experience.

“If anyone would like to volunteer with them, you can find more information at https://www.cope-foundation.ie/Fundraising-and-Volunteering/Volunteering