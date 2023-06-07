'My volunteer work with Cork Nature Network fills me with hope'

CORK woman Emma Dennehy volunteers with Cork Nature Network as a Public Relations Officer.

The network strives to protect and promote Ireland’s wildlife through education, research and conservation. It currently has a team of more than 50 volunteers and the group is always looking for new volunteers, members and people with an interest in wildlife and biodiversity.

Emma, who works for a multi-national company based in Cork, lives in Douglas Road, but grew up in close to Kilcorney Village in North Cork where her parents still reside. Here she tells us about her volunteering role...

The Beginning

Volunteering has played a significant role in shaping my life. From surveying hen harrier breeding sites in my home area of North Cork, to researching predator demographics and working on ways to mitigate human-wildlife conflict in Botswana, my volunteer experiences have not only provided valuable learning opportunities but also allowed me to contribute to remarkable conservation projects.

In April this year, I embarked on a volunteering journey with Cork Nature Network. It all began when I came across their volunteer opportunities on their website in November, 2022. Intrigued by the chance to make a difference, I applied for the position of public relations officer.

I have come to understand the vital role effective communication and public relations play in raising awareness for charities and their crucial work in conservation.

It has become clear to me that promoting their needs, highlighting their progress, and addressing the challenges they face are crucial aspects in ensuring successful public relations.

What do you get from volunteering?

Dedicating time and passion to a charity, that I have been a member of since 2021. With the declines in biodiversity we see across Ireland, it fills me with hope when I collaborate with other people who share the same passion and determination for conservation.

At Cork Nature Network, we aim to spread the message about the awe-inspiring beauty of our biodiversity and the significance of maintaining healthy ecosystems for our wildlife and humanity.

What does a Public Relations Officer do?

In my current role, I have been actively engaged in various tasks, such as writing promotional material and press releases, collating and distributing media resources for promotional purposes, and managing invitations for upcoming events.

Speaking of upcoming events, Cork Nature Network has an exciting line-up in store. Let me highlight a few examples.

Enjoying a walk along the Banks of the Lee Walkway. Picture: Emma Dennehy

On June 18, we will be hosting ‘The Amazing World of the Insects of Glengarriff Woods’. Furthermore, from July 29 to 30, we are thrilled to have a stall at Fota Wildlife Park for ‘Native Species Weekend’.

For detailed information about these events, please visit our website and navigate to the ‘Events’ section.

It’s important to note that our commitment extends beyond individual events. We are actively involved in long-term projects such as the Beaumont Quarry, Otter Project, Wild Spaces and Valuing Insects. Through these initiatives, we continuously pursue our research, education, and conservation goals. Stay tuned for future updates on these projects and the exciting events that will accompany them.

How does the work of the Cork nature network impact local communities?

We recently launched the Biodiversity Action Plan for Tramore Valley Park, an initiative aimed at enriching the park’s biodiversity by creating a haven for mammals, birds, and insects. This endeavour not only benefits the local wildlife but also has a direct positive impact on the surrounding communities.

By providing a space for learning and promoting wellbeing, the park becomes a valuable resource for everyone. We are well aware of the profound influence exposure to nature has on our emotional and physical wellbeing.

That’s why Cork Nature Network has introduced projects like Nature Walks and Wild Spaces, which are designed to bring people closer to nature in Cork city and its surroundings.

Common carder bee in Emma's mom’s garden.

Has volunteering changed your perspective in any way?

My experiences have instilled in me a deep appreciation for the wildlife and habitats in Cork and throughout Ireland, motivating me to contribute to local conservation efforts.

I am, and always was, intrigued by what was out there in the world, and was fortunate to have spent time working on some fantastic research projects. Yet, I always looked to home and felt that I would love to bring what I have learned back with me and dedicate my time to local charities and conservation projects.

That is what attracted me to Cork Nature Network, as the charity aims to help restore a healthy, functioning ecosystem for both wildlife and human populations in Ireland.

A common buzzard soaring above Ballintemple area. Picture: Emma Dennehy

What kind of interactions do you have with people during volunteer work?

Curiosity is one of the main sources of interaction that I have had with people, and I love that. People will stop, and ask questions, or they’ll recount with excitement the time they have seen the same species elsewhere when on a walk.

A shared experience goes a long way in getting the message out there on the importance of biodiversity protection.

One memorable interaction was on Earth Day, when, while picking litter in Beaumont Quarry, a woman stopped to thank us, saying that she loved visiting the quarry, and was delighted to see others sharing similar appreciation for the site.

Emma Dennehy enjoying the sights of Wicklow with partner Andrea

Unwinding and Weekends?

Wildlife-watching is my favourite way to unwind. My favourite places being Ballincollig Regional Park, the Marina Greenway, along the estuary to Harty’s Quay, or even into the city and along the Banks of the Lee Walkway. I drive my partner mad, though, as I stop quite regularly on those walks when I spot a plant, insect or bird of interest.

Sketching and painting are other sources of relaxation for me, as well as reading, and cooking.

I try and get home for the weekend, and catch up with family and friends. I love to go walking on a river trail nearby, and of course, try and spot any wildlife.

Shout outs to your volunteering team?

From my first meeting with fellow volunteers, I knew I had made a great choice in joining Cork Nature Network. Every person that I have met has greeted me with such kindness, and enthusiasm for the work they do.

There are over 50 volunteers at Cork Nature Network, and each and every one of them deserves a shout-out.

All of us put so much time, dedication and expertise into the work we do. We are a diverse group, coming from a lot of different backgrounds.’

A honeybee after visiting the dandelions in our city garden. Picture: Emma Dennehy

How can people help biodiversity and wildlife in Cork?

Urban green areas are becoming increasingly important for our wildlife, providing many species with food and shelter. If you have a garden or patio, why not consider landscaping with biodiversity in mind, and either plant native trees, shrubs, and flowers - or better yet, reduce grass cutting of lawns, and let it grow wild, think ‘No Mow May’.

Creating a pollinator-friendly garden is a wonderful way of increasing biodiversity in your garden. You can also provide homes for animals that visit your garden and build shelters such as nest boxes for insects and birds alike.

Stopping the use of chemicals, such as herbicides, pesticides, etc, is also key as these are terrible, not just for biodiversity, but for human health also.’

A beautiful walk in Ballincollig Regional Park

How can people get involved with CNN?

I am glad you asked! People can join our membership, which includes access to our bi-annual e-newsletter, members-only events, as well as access to several online nature courses, including ‘Discovering Garden birds’ and ‘Otter Biology, Ecology and Conservation’, to name a few.

Contributions from the public help us to fund our numerous conservation projects and ensure the continued work of Cork Nature Network.

For those interested in volunteering, do keep an eye out on our volunteering page, as we advertise positions there.

Lastly, give us a follow on our social media pages, we have a fantastic social media team who get great content out there on our wonderful wildlife, projects, upcoming events, and much more.’