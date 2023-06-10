Cork sports legend Roy Keane brings pals on tour of Ireland in new TV series

CORK sporting legend Roy Keane recently went on a tour of Ireland and the UK with fellow soccer pundits Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher.

You can see how it went in new series The Overlap On Tour, which starts on Sky Max on Wednesday (June 14) at 9pm.

Expect behind the scenes stories, banter and pep talks, highlights from the live shows, and some special guest appearances, as the trio take a walk down memory lane, stopping at iconic tourist attractions, grassroots clubs and other locations that were memorable to them in their careers.

In the first episode, Keane gives Neville and Carragher a tour of his homeland before they take to the stage in Dublin in front of a huge crowd of Irish football fans.

The tour includes visits to Roy’s boyhood Cork clubs – Rockmount AFC and Cobh Ramblers – as well as trips to his home town, Mayfield, and Blarney Castle to kiss the legendary Blarney Stone.

In Dublin, they meet fellow local sporting legends and try their hand at hurling in the home of Gaelic sports, Croke Park.