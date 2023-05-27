Wedding of the Week: Cork couple who grew up just five doors apart marry

A COUPLE who lived just five doors apart all their lives were married recently. Grace Kavanagh and Harry Dineen, from Saint Colman’s Road, Farranree, tied the knot earlier this month. The couple, who feature in this week's Wedding of the Week, now live in Ballyvolane.

Harry works as a Consultant for Dell Technologies, while Grace works in Supply chain for Watson Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions.

The stunning outdoor setting for their humanist ceremony.

We grew up together. We lived five doors apart all our lives, we started going out when we were 16.

"We were together 18 years when we married. Some might say we were still getting to know each other,” the bride joked.

They got engaged in March, 2022, in Dubai and were married in a humanist ceremony in Castlemartyr Resort on May 6, by Seamus De Burca, outdoors.

Grace was joined by dad Cyril, sister Eliza, Aunt Betty, and brother in law Roy.

Harry wore a double breasted tuxedo with a Gucci dicky bow, while the bride wore a dress from Diamond Bridal on Maylor street, with dress alterations by House of Marie.

Also joining the couple on their special day were Harry’s mum Caroline, dad John, brother Jack, grandmother May, and sister in law Shauna.

Make-up was by talented and close friend Anthony O’ Sullivan. Hair was by Cathyanne Kelleher (Cathyanne Bridal Hair) and colour was by Tara O’Sullivan of Hair TOS in Fermoy.

Grace’s friend Lori made a hand fasting rope used in the ceremony out of a lace top belong to her Mam, Margaret.

It was a beautiful touch and made the ceremony personalised to us.

“Unfortunately, my Mam passed away unexpectedly in 2020. I know she was with us on the day and the fantastic weather we got was her gift to us. She’s made me who I am today and I’m forever grateful to have the best mother.”

The couple's two nephews Ben and Henry, aged 2 were page boys.

The couple were joined by friends and family on what was a wonderful day. They want to thank everyone who took part in the ‘best weekend’ of their lives.

Ceremony music was by Delta String Quartet, the cake was by The Baker Boy, cocktail entertainment was by Sax Appeal, the band was Blue Steel, and florist was Bloomsday. There was also a photobooth from 360 and Me.

The couple were full of praise for the fantastic staff at Castlemartyr Resort, and also heaped praise on photographers Ray and Irene Terry and videographer DG Video IE.

Grace Kavanagh and Harry Dineen walking hand in hand. The couple grew up five doors apart, and started going out aged 16. They are together 18 years.

Their first dance was to Dreams by Gabrielle. Reflecting on the day, Grace said: “The ceremony in the Manor House garden was stunning, so many of our guests felt like they were abroad for the day. We also had foam glow sticks when the DJ started and it went down a storm and had everyone out on the dance floor.

“The whole day was a dream, nothing went wrong and we enjoyed every minute. We would like to thank our friends and family for the best weekend of our lives. We had a ball from start to finish and it’s all down to the love we felt on the day.”