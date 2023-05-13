Wedding of the Week: Cork couple enjoy an 'unforgettable day'

“WE had the best day, better than we could ever imagine, with everyone who could be there to share it with us, and we will not be forgetting it any day soon.”

So said Rebecca Bennett, of Courtmacsherry, Co. Cork, who married Colm Moran, from Carrick on Shannon in Leitrim, who feature in our Wedding of the Week.

Colm with his mum Pauline and dad Paddy Moran (left) and Rebecca with her dad Robert and step mother Mary Bennett (right).

Rebecca, a special needs assistant, and Colm, an engineer, met while on a night out in Killarney back in 2016. They returned there in September, 2020, where Colm proposed during a cycle around Killarney National Park.

The couple, who live in Leitrim, were married at Kilgarriffe church, Clonakilty, by Rev Kingsley Sutton.

The bridal party included Rachel Winfield, Chloe Kingston, Helen Hanley, Richard Bennett, Gary Counihan and Damien Kelly. Page boys were Harry and James and flower girls were Hannah and Fiadh.

Rebecca recalled: “All our guests loved how down to earth Kingsley was, he even played his guitar during the ceremony which got everyone singing.”

The reception was hosted in Actons, Kinsale. Ian Eaton was the wedding coordinator and went “above and beyond for us. Ian literally thought about little every detail and made sure everything ran smooth on the day.”

The reception was hosted at Actons in Kinsale.

The bride bought her dress from the Bridal Outlet in Dublin.

“My dress was picked out by one of my bridesmaids Rachel after many days out dress shopping trying on nearly 50 dresses before I said yes!” said Rebecca.

The couple, who now live in Leitrim, where Colm is from, visited Charles Fort in Kinsale for some photographs. They had their wedding reception in Actons Hotel in Kinsale.

Make-up was by The Makeup Genie and Seraphina from The Pretty Parlour in Bandon did the hair.

The cake was by Colleen’s Cake Creations, who did a fantastic job.

The happy couple first met on a night out in Killarney, where they returned for their engagement.

The band was Jukebox Heroes - Anthony, the main singer, was great, he interacted with the guests and really got everyone dancing.

Rebecca recalled: “Our first dance was to A Sky Full Of Stars by Coldplay. Both myself and Colm weren’t looking forward to our first dance (both terrible and awkward dancers) thankfully, Anthony started the song a good few seconds in and quickly called the bridal party in to take all eyes off us!”

One of the most memorable moments of the day for Rebecca was walking up the aisle with her dad... “thinking this is the moment I have dreamt about all my life, I didn’t even hear the harp being played.

The speeches...

“The second one was having everyone travel so far to be with us on our wedding day, it made us feel so loved.”

The couple were also full of praise for their photographer and videographer, Laura and Benny Benson. Ernest was also with Laura and Benny, videoing behind the scenes.

“They were the people who made sure everyone was on schedule throughout the day right up until the first dance! They were the best.”