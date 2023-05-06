Wedding of the Week: From Brazil to Cork... couple look forward to adventures ahead

FRIENDS and family travelled from Brazil, Thailand, London, and all over Ireland to join Karen Clancy and Lucas Guedes on their special day.

Karen is from Fermoy and Lucas is from Sao Paulo in Brazil. They currently live in Nenagh, County Tipperary. Karen is working as a post primary art teacher in Limerick and Lucas is an electrical engineer.

The couple met in July, 2020, for a coffee after messaging online for a few weeks.

Karen recalled: “We shared a lot of similar interests and got on great. We got engaged on September 3, 2021, near Lough Doire Bhile with Lucas on one knee.

"We love being outdoors and going on little adventures so it was perfect.”

They were married in a civil ceremony by Alison Driscoll from Bespoke Words.

“She really made the ceremony around our personal story, which was so special,” the bride said.

The ceremony and reception were hosted at the Vienna Woods in Glanmire, Cork, on October 30, 2022.

The bride sourced her dress in Memories Bridal Boutique in Cork, her gold shoes were from Anna Fielden and her head-piece was made by a UK designer at The Handmade Tiara. The bride’s wedding rings were a set of three bands from Chupi with a green emerald at the centre. Lucas had a celtic inspired wedding band in yellow gold and rose gold from Clonmel jewellers.

The band Hot Fuss had everyone on the dance floor Irish dancing and rocking the boat till late.

Thanking everyone who travelled to be with them on the day, Karen said: “ We felt immense gratitude for the love shared on the day and it was really special.

“One of our favourite parts of the day was a handfasting, which I had not seen before so we were really delighted by this, as well as that the music was so important to creating the atmosphere. My uncle Jimmy Morrison was playing the accordion, my best friends Ryan, Orla and Amy sang and played guitar in parts.

“It really was a family affair with my cousin Aisling doing the make-up and my auntie Eileen doing a fantastic job of everyone’s hair. I was also fortunate enough to have time the day before the wedding to make up the flower arrangements together with my friends with Ber making the bouquets with a variety of locallying sourced greens and shop bought flowers.

The couple had a stunning autumnal themed cake which tasted amazing, made by a Brazilian Baker @sweetsmilecork.

“It was the input of everyone that made the build up and the day extra special for myself and Lucas. We will always cherish the memories of the day and all the love shared. We are excited for the adventures that lie ahead.”