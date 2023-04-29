Sat, 29 Apr, 2023 - 07:00

Wedding of the Week: Brides who met on Tinder host magical ceremony in Cork

Lauren Harris and Joanne Cotterell, who are based in the UK, picked Cork for their wedding venue
Wedding of the Week: Brides who met on Tinder host magical ceremony in Cork

Lauren Harris and Joanne Cotterell, who were married at the Radisson Blu in Little Island. Pictures: Home of the Mind

AFTER nine years together, Lauren Harris and Joanne Cotterell were wed in a beautiful ceremony in Cork.

They are this week's Wedding of the Week couple.

The couple had a first glance before the wedding.
The couple had a first glance before the wedding.

Lauren is from London, while Joanne is from Kilkenny, but has lived in London for 11 years. They have no connections to Cork – but wanted to find somewhere convenient for family and friends to travel to their wedding.

Lauren said Cork had so many beautiful venues to choose from and they finally settled on the Radisson Blu, in Little Island. The couple were married on March 3.

They initially met on Tinder and got engaged in December, 2021. Joanne proposed at Tower Bridge. Lauren added: “I proposed back a few weeks later at home, with some prosecco to celebrate.”

The couple  met on Tinder.
The couple  met on Tinder.

They were married in a civil ceremony at the hotel, led by Nicola Moran, “who was amazing!”

Lauren’s dress was a ball gown with Bardot straps. Hair was by Amethyst Hair and make up was by Andrea Murphy. Joanne’s dress was an A-Line dress with 3/4 lace sleeves and a beautifully delicate train. Hair was by Dawn Monaher and make-up by Charlotte O’Mahony.

Pictured with their wedding party.
Pictured with their wedding party.

Lauren said: “We couldn’t have asked for a better team of women to help us and our bridesmaids prep on that morning of the wedding.”

Joining them for the special day were their families - Lauren’s parents and siblings, Joanne’s dad and siblings with their partners and children.

Lauren recalled the magical day.

“We decided to have a first look before the ceremony, which we are both so glad we did. It instantly calmed our nerves and we’re so glad we had that moment that was just us.

The beautiful environs of the Radisson Blu.
The beautiful environs of the Radisson Blu.

“Our ceremony was the most magical moment. Nicola kept us relaxed and made us calm throughout from the moment we entered the ceremony room, to the second we said ‘I do’!”

They were married by Nicola Moran in a civil ceremony.
They were married by Nicola Moran in a civil ceremony.

The reception continued afterwards in the ballroom. The wedding cake was made by Cakes by Dawn. Flowers were by Flowers4u. DJ was Patrick Ahern and their first dance was to All I Want Is You by Top Guns.

First dance was to All I Want is You.
First dance was to All I Want is You.

As to the most memorable thing about the day? Lauren said: “It was definitely the first look. Seeing each other in our dresses and fully made up for the first time was just breath-taking.

“A huge thank-you to everyone that was a big part of our day, including Zoe from the Radisson. She was amazing from start to finish and kept us calm throughout the day.”

The couple’s photos were taken by Home of the Mind: “A huge thank-you to Micheal and Ola for the amazing job they did with our photos. They’re beautiful!”

