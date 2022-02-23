Recipes: Some inspiration ahead of Pancake Tuesday

"These are not quite crepes - but they are delicious!" so says Mercy Fenton in her weekly column.

"Here we have a batter with baking powder so technically it does not fit the crepe heading. However, I really think it’s all about the accompaniments.

"So here I have some caramelized blueberry compote, spiced pear compote and berry compote. I’ve also made some American-style pancakes using oat milk to make them dairy free - cooked in a little non dairy fat or olive oil. They are equally delicious and super with maple syrup."

The best kind of batter

Not Quite Crepes

Ingredients

2 large free range eggs

80ml water

½ tsp vanilla

122gr cream flour

170ml milk

25 gr icing sugar

1 tsp. baking powder

½ tsp. salt

Method:

Dairy Free American style pancake

250 gr cream flour

2tsp baking powder

65gr caster sugar

280 ml oat milk

1 egg

Method:

Sift the flour, baking powder and a pinch of salt into a large bowl, and then add the sugar and mix.

In a large bowl, mix the oat milk, non-dairy yogurt, egg and oil, then whisk into the flour to make a smooth batter.

Heat a medium-sized non-stick frying pan with a little oil until hot. Add a small ladleful of batter (to give a pancake diameter of about 10cm; you’ll get a feel for this after making the first one). Cook for one minute until golden, flip over and cook the other side for about 30 seconds.

Keep warm while you cook the other pancakes (the mixture should make about 18). Serve with maple syrup and fruit compotes.

Spiced Pears

Ingredients

Knob of butter

2 to 3 firm pairs, peeled and diced

1 cinnamon stick

3 cloves

1/2 tsp. ground ginger

1 star anise

½ lemon

Method:

Melt the butter in a medium pan, and then add the pears, cinnamon stick, cloves, star anise, ginger and lemon juice.

Cover and cook for 5 minutes over a medium heat, then drain any excess liquid.

Berry Compote

1 cup frozen raspberries

1 cup frozen blackcurrants

¼ cup sugar

Juice of 1 lemon

Method:

Caramelized blueberry compote

Method:

Heat a small pot and sprinkle the base with 15gr of sugar, carefully cook to caramel.

Once the sugar is golden and caramelized add the blueberries, cover with a lid to try and create steam to burst the blueberries and create a sauce.

After about 30 seconds add a squeeze of limejuice to loosen the caramel and create a sauce.

Allow to cool and serve with the crepes and maybe ice cream.