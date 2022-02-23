Recipes: Some inspiration ahead of Pancake Tuesday

"These are not quite crepes - but they are delicious!" so says Mercy Fenton in her weekly column.
"Here we have a batter with baking powder so technically it does not fit the crepe heading. However, I really think it’s all about the accompaniments.
"So here I have some caramelized blueberry compote, spiced pear compote and berry compote. I’ve also made some American-style pancakes using oat milk to make them dairy free - cooked in a little non dairy fat or olive oil. They are equally delicious and super with maple syrup."
2 large free range eggs
80ml water
½ tsp vanilla
122gr cream flour
170ml milk
25 gr icing sugar
1 tsp. baking powder
½ tsp. salt
250 gr cream flour
2tsp baking powder
65gr caster sugar
280 ml oat milk
1 egg
- Sift the flour, baking powder and a pinch of salt into a large bowl, and then add the sugar and mix.
- In a large bowl, mix the oat milk, non-dairy yogurt, egg and oil, then whisk into the flour to make a smooth batter.
- Heat a medium-sized non-stick frying pan with a little oil until hot. Add a small ladleful of batter (to give a pancake diameter of about 10cm; you’ll get a feel for this after making the first one). Cook for one minute until golden, flip over and cook the other side for about 30 seconds.
- Keep warm while you cook the other pancakes (the mixture should make about 18). Serve with maple syrup and fruit compotes.
Knob of butter
2 to 3 firm pairs, peeled and diced
1 cinnamon stick
3 cloves
1/2 tsp. ground ginger
1 star anise
½ lemon
Melt the butter in a medium pan, and then add the pears, cinnamon stick, cloves, star anise, ginger and lemon juice.
Cover and cook for 5 minutes over a medium heat, then drain any excess liquid.
1 cup frozen raspberries
1 cup frozen blackcurrants
¼ cup sugar
Juice of 1 lemon
- Heat a small pot and sprinkle the base with 15gr of sugar, carefully cook to caramel.
- Once the sugar is golden and caramelized add the blueberries, cover with a lid to try and create steam to burst the blueberries and create a sauce.
- After about 30 seconds add a squeeze of limejuice to loosen the caramel and create a sauce.
- Allow to cool and serve with the crepes and maybe ice cream.