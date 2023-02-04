Wedding of the Week; Magical trip to Lapland and Disneyland led to  fairytale wedding

A TRIP to Lapland and Disneyland Paris provided the romantic backdrop for a wedding proposal.

Christina Randalls and Allen Walley from Cobh were married recently, on December 17 at St Colman’s Cathedral by Fr Peader Murphy.

They feature in our Wedding of the Week.

The groom with his wedding party, Niall Walley, Keelan Garrett, Jer Meaney Rory O’Connell and Chris Murphy.

Christina is a primary school teacher in Watergrasshill National School, teaching third class. Allen Walley, works in Stryker Carrigtwohill.

The couple have a little girl, Sophia, who is three and a half years old.

Christina Randalls and Allen Walley, with daughter Sophia, at St Colman’s Cathedral, Cobh.

They first met 13 years ago in Cobh in the Commodore Hotel nightclub and got engaged in Lapland, followed by a trip to the Marvel Hotel in Disneyland Paris.

The bride with her bridesmaids, Emma Cuddihy, Marian McGrath, Stevie-Jean Byrne, Claire Wyse and Hayley Gould-Higgins.

The bride said: “I had a Disney themed wedding and purchased my dress from the amazing Cinderella’s Closet in Cork.”

Make-up was by Shirley Cronin Make-up in Cobh and hair was by Lynsey O’Leary, Cork.

Tuxes were bought in Morley’s suit hire in Cork City.

“All our family were at the wedding we had over 200 guests,” said Christina.

"Lots of people flew home for the wedding from the US, UAE, London, Germany and Scotland.”

Bride and groom on the altar at St Colman’s Cathedral in Cobh. They first met in Cobh, 13 years ago and were engaged on a trip to Lapland.

Caroline Fraher, Dominic Finn and Doug Kelly provided the music for the ceremony at the cathedral.

The church ceremony was followed by a wedding reception at The Oriel House Hotel, Ballincollig.

Christina Randalls and Allen Walley had a Disney themed wedding. Here they are pictured at the Oriel House Hotel, where they had their wedding reception.

J90 provided the music for the night at the hotel.

All events limousines provided the vintage car and bus.

The Baker Boy made the Disney themed cake with three different layers.

The happy couple.

Photographer was Mark O’Shea, and Videographer was Colin Hickey.

Christina said: “The most memorable thing about the wedding was the church and the morning getting ready with all my friends and my mum. It was so lovely to have everyone there and to have all our family and friends.

“Also, all the staff of Watergrasshill N.S attended the wedding, so it was really special to have everyone there.”

Their first dance was to Michael Bublé “ Everything”. Christina said: “I also had a dance with my dad Keith before this to “ This Dance”. It was a privilege to be able to do this.

“I loved everything about my wedding and I would do it all again. All our suppliers were amazing to deal with and Elaine the wedding co-ordinator at the Oriel was amazing. She made my life easy.”