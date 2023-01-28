Wedding of the Week: Cork couple enjoy 'perfect day'

A COUPLE who met through mutual friends more than 11 years ago, were married recently.

Bride Aine walking up the aisle.

Aine Murphy, from Courtbrack, is a hairdresser and also a SNA in primary schools. While Stephen Lenihan, from Newtownshandrum, is a truck driver for The Ryan Line. The couple are living in Donoughmore.

They feature in this week's Wedding of the Week.

They got engaged back in June, 2017, in Killarney and were due to get married on New Year’s Eve, 2020, but Covid had other plans.

Freya going down the aisle in the white VW Beetle.

Aine said: “Covid set in so we postponed for two years and had a baby girl Freya instead. She’s 15 months now and was our flower girl.

"She’s wasn’t walking but we had an electric white VW Beetle and she came up the aisle in that. It was perfect and was so lovely to have her there with us on the day.”

They were married instead on December 30, 2022, at St Joseph’s Church in Courtbrack, by Fr Liam Kelleher, who Aine said was ‘fantastic’ and made the ceremony so lovely and personal.

The couple with their wedding party.

The reception was held in The Oriel House Hotel in Ballincollig. The bride said: “Elaine and her team were a pleasure to deal with. Nothing was too much trouble and everything was so well organised.”

The bride got her dress from Vows in Blarney. Make-up was by Molly Kelleher from Ballincolig (Mollydollymua), and hair was by best friend Grace Healy, who works in Guilty Salon in Blarney. The bride’s cousin Noreen Grealish did the bridal party. They all did a fabulous job.

Aine Murphy and Stephen Lenihan on their wedding day. Pictures: James O'Driscoll

Aine recalled: “It was such a relaxing morning getting ready. My nieces and nephew were all there with me along with my sisters and mom. It was just so lovely to have them all around.”

At the wedding they had a singer waiter from Singing Secreto.

“We’re still laughing at people thinking he was after falling and them running over to pick him up!” said Aine.

At St Joseph's Church in Courtbrack where they were married.

The cake was by The Bake Boy. The wedding car was Christy Buckley in Vicarstown. Flowers were by Lavender and Lace. While Ian Hedrink Band provided entertainment.

Aine said: “The only complaints I had about the night was people saying they were all pains from dancing! They were fantastic!

Hand in hand as Mr and Mrs.

“Most of our suppliers were neighbours / locals and they were just amazing.”

On the dance floor at The Oriel House Hotel, Ballincollig.

She also praised photographer James O’Driscoll.

Summing up the day, Aine said: “Overall, the day for us was just perfect, we spent it with all the people we love and care about and had our beautiful baby girl Freya there to celebrate it with us. “