Sat, 21 Jan, 2023 - 07:00

Wedding of the Week: Cork couple wed on 7th anniversary

Niamh Brady, from Turners Cross, and Stephen Moynihan, from Dublin Hill, wed recently
ECHO WEDDING OF THE WEEK Niamh Brady and Stephen Moynihan Pictures: Bismark

A COUPLE who met on Tinder, but officially started dating after a night at the adult improv panto and a spin on Cork’s Ferris Wheel, got wed last month.

Niamh Brady, from Turners Cross, and Stephen Moynihan, from Dublin Hill, now live in Grenagh with their children, Emily, three and a half, and James, aged 20 months. They feature in our Wedding of the Week.

At the Ferris Wheel, where they visit every year on the anniversary of their engagement.
Niamh recalled: “For our first date we met outside Deep South and ended up in Reardon’s Monday Club. It was on and off for the first few months, and we officially got together on December 16, 2015 - after the adult pantomime in the Cork Opera House and a spin on the big wheel. We married on our 7-year anniversary.”

They got engaged at home, during Covid, as the pandemic had scuppered Stephen’s proposal plans, back in October, 2020.

Niamh said: “We did go to Castlemartyr for our mini-moon over Christmas and had our engagement date that we couldn’t do at the time.”

Niamh and Stephen were married in The Imperial Hotel.
The couple were married in The Imperial Hotel on December 16, followed by the reception there, surrounded by family and friends.

On Oliver Plunkett Street.
The bride wore a dress from Say I Do, Midleton and her headpiece was from Azure. Hair and make-up was by two of her oldest friends - Liz (Lola), Desmond and Rose O’Sullivan. Stephen’s suit was from Saville Menswear.

The couple with their wedding party.
The couple had a humanist ceremony, with celebrant Geraldine O’Neill. Fiona Kennedy provided music. There was a power-cut half way through!

“The candles and lanterns lit up the room and it was lovely,” said Niamh.

To Have And To Hold decorated the venue and provided the flowers.

Their first dance was to Love Me by Colin Rae.
The reception was in the newly-renovated No.76 in the Imperial. Guests enjoyed a Ferris Wheel of Fudge from Fudge Delights, entertainment by magician Gerard Kearney, and Santa even paid a visit. Cakes by Dawn did a beautiful rose gold silhouette cake with the whole family (including their dogs and cat).

Christy from Wedding Vintage Car Hire drove the bride, her parents and Emily in from Grenagh to the Imperial.

Pat Fitz and his band had everyone on the dancefloor for the entire evening. The couple had their first dance to Love Me by Collin Rae.

The couple with their children, Emily and James.
As to what was the most memorable thing about the day? Niamh said: “I took the mic and sang Zombie in the evening. And Stephen met Conor Gallagher (pro footballer for Chelsea) in the hotel and had his photo taken.

On the South Mall.
“But really it was fantastic to have all our friends and family there at Christmas time.”

Sheenagh, from Bismark, did photographs while Videographer was Greg from DG Video.

