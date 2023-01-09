Mon, 09 Jan, 2023 - 10:36

Wedding of the Week: It was the best day of our lives

Stephen Daly from Onslow Gardens, wed Emma Daly (nee Cashman) from Carrigtwohill. They now live in Blarney.
Wedding of the Week: It was the best day of our lives

Stephen Daly from Onslow Gardens, wed Emma Daly (nee Cashman) from Carrigtwohill. They live in Blarney.

A COUPLE who met during the pandemic and had their first date at the beach were married recently.

The couple were married in St Mary's Church, Carrigtwohill and enjoyed their wedding reception at the Garyvoe Hotel.
The couple were married in St Mary's Church, Carrigtwohill and enjoyed their wedding reception at the Garyvoe Hotel.

Primary school teachers, Stephen Daly, from Onslow Gardens, and Emma Daly (nee Cashman), from Ballyadam, Carrigtwohill, now live in Blarney.

The primary school teachers met during the pandemic.
The primary school teachers met during the pandemic.

They were married in St Mary’s Church, Carrigtwohill on October 1, 2022, by Fr Patrick Winkle, followed by a reception in Garryvoe Hotel.

They had their photographs taken in Ballycotton and Garryvoe beach.
They had their photographs taken in Ballycotton and Garryvoe beach.

The couple had their photos taken in Ballycotton, and Garryvoe beach.

Oonagh Cashman was the Maid of Honour, while Tim Duggan was Best Man.

The couple with their wedding party
The couple with their wedding party

Recalling how they met, the couple said: “We met during the pandemic and went on our first dates to Ballynamona beach, East Cork.

“We got engaged at Powerscourt Gardens on June 18, 2021.”

Sealed with a kiss.
Sealed with a kiss.

Describing the wedding day, they said: “It was the best day of our lives. It was everything we could have hoped for and more. 

"We celebrated with family and close friends.”

Emma’s hair and make-up was done at her family home in Ballyadam, Carrigtwohill. The dress was bought at the Moderne in Cork city. The dress was designed by Stella York. Her earrings and bracelet were bought from Keanes as a wedding day present.

The couple with their wedding guests outside St Mary's in Carrigtwohill.
The couple with their wedding guests outside St Mary's in Carrigtwohill.

The photographer was Dermot Sullivan, while the Videographer was Brian Dowling. The florist was Elizabeth Cott.

Suits for groom, best man and groomsman were bought in Red Church.

After a magical wedding day, the happy couple enjoyed their honeymoon in Rome for a week.

Read More

Wedding of the Week: Cork couple enjoy the most magical day to become Mr and Mrs

More in this section

Millennial woman reading book at home interior Debut authors set to make it big in 2023
My Weekend: I'm an ocean addict with an eternal wanderlust and spirit of exploration My Weekend: I'm an ocean addict with an eternal wanderlust and spirit of exploration
Six properties on sale right now in Cobh Six properties on sale right now in Cobh
wedding of the weekwedding
Holly Bough Crossword and Diffney Quiz winners and answers

Holly Bough Crossword and Diffney Quiz winners and answers

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars
How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130
EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more