Wedding of the Week: It was the best day of our lives

A COUPLE who met during the pandemic and had their first date at the beach were married recently.

The couple were married in St Mary's Church, Carrigtwohill and enjoyed their wedding reception at the Garyvoe Hotel.

Primary school teachers, Stephen Daly, from Onslow Gardens, and Emma Daly (nee Cashman), from Ballyadam, Carrigtwohill, now live in Blarney.

The primary school teachers met during the pandemic.

They were married in St Mary’s Church, Carrigtwohill on October 1, 2022, by Fr Patrick Winkle, followed by a reception in Garryvoe Hotel.

They had their photographs taken in Ballycotton and Garryvoe beach.

The couple had their photos taken in Ballycotton, and Garryvoe beach.

Oonagh Cashman was the Maid of Honour, while Tim Duggan was Best Man.

The couple with their wedding party

Recalling how they met, the couple said: “We met during the pandemic and went on our first dates to Ballynamona beach, East Cork.

“We got engaged at Powerscourt Gardens on June 18, 2021.”

Sealed with a kiss.

Describing the wedding day, they said: “It was the best day of our lives. It was everything we could have hoped for and more.

"We celebrated with family and close friends.”

Emma’s hair and make-up was done at her family home in Ballyadam, Carrigtwohill. The dress was bought at the Moderne in Cork city. The dress was designed by Stella York. Her earrings and bracelet were bought from Keanes as a wedding day present.

The couple with their wedding guests outside St Mary's in Carrigtwohill.

The photographer was Dermot Sullivan, while the Videographer was Brian Dowling. The florist was Elizabeth Cott.

Suits for groom, best man and groomsman were bought in Red Church.

After a magical wedding day, the happy couple enjoyed their honeymoon in Rome for a week.