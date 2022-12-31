Wedding of the Week: Cork couple enjoy the most magical day to become Mr and Mrs

ALTHOUGH they met first as teenagers, it wasn’t until they were in their 30s that Liz Desmond and Graham Donovan became a couple.

Liz, a make-up artist, is from Aherla originally, and Graham, a chef, was born and reared in Crosshaven – where they both now live.

They feature in this week's Wedding of the Week.

The happy couple.

Graham popped the question, to Liz’s surprise, on December 14, 2020, in The Cliff House in Admore. She said: “It was so romantic and he really pulled out all the stops. We were going away for the night ahead of my Granda Larry’s anniversary. I was still going through the grieving process so I genuinely had no idea that Graham was about to propose.

With their wedding party.

“I’ll always remember him saying ‘I may not be able to take away your pain but at least I can create a happy memory for you on this date going forward’. He’s the most wonderful person I’ve ever known and I felt like the luckiest girl in the whole world that he chose me to spend the rest of his life with.”

The couple were married in Glasson Lake House in Westmeath overlooking Lough Ree on 11-11-22, by Stewart the Celebrant in a fun and unique ceremony.

The groom and his bestman and groomsmen.

Liz designed her wedding dress - she wanted Hollywood glamour. Alterations By Kate in Ballincollig brought her vision to life - which included hand sewing about 3,000 feathers onto the gown. Her second dress and veil was from Diamond Bridal in Cork.

Audrey in Azure hand-made both stunning headpieces - she also did all the bespoke jewellery for bridesmaids and moms. Make-up was by Kate Noonan and tresses were by Hair Queen Lynsey O Leary.

Happily ever after.

Laura De Barra designed the save the dates and wedding invites, menus and place names.

The reception followed in Glasson Lake house. To Have And To hold did all the decor for the venue. The cake was a ‘masterpiece’ by Trace of Cakes. Ever Thine Ever Mine Ever Ours provided the cake stand and neon signs from Divine Events, Cork, added to the decor.

The bride designed her dress herself.

Music was provided by D Strings string quartet and Darren from Sax Appeal played into the early hours. They also had fire artists Alchemy on the night. The couple’s first song was to Florence and the Machine Stand By Me.

As to the most memorable thing about the day: “Our ceremony. It was magical. Every person there with us was involved in some little way or other ,it was just so special,” said Liz.

They had their reception at Glasson Lake House.

The couple gave a special mention to Anthony Fleming, videographer - “he was like my fifth bridesmaid, our wedding co-ordinator and our fairy godfather all rolled into one.”

They also thanked photographer Pawel Bebenca.