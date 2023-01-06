Holly Bough Crossword and Diffney Quiz winners and answers

THE winner of the 2022 Holly Bough crossword €250 prize was Tom Ryan.
Across 1. Angelfish 6. Kanturk 10. Inn 12. Ali 13. Haler 14. Urn 15. Cry 16. Drop a stitch 17. Indicate 20. Dodo 21. Pretends 22. Tissue 25. Feast 28. Rondo 30. Spread 31. Shopping bag 32. Mayor 33. Actor 35. All bells and whistles 37. Amazon 38. Oomph 41. Raise 45. Camera 46. Slalomed 47. Born 48. Ganymede 56. Ail 57. Kebab 58. Any 59. Ewe 60. Seafood 61. Scholarly
Down 1. A Christmas Carol 2. Gold-dust 3. Lyric 4. Inuit 5. Hand 6. Kimono 7. NASA 8. Umpteen 9. Knitwear 10. Inchydoney 11. Nays 18. Awe 19. Edge 21. Pip 23. Unfair 24. Roaringwater Bay 26. Ash 27. Top gear 29. Ants 31. Sold 32. Mimosa 34. Timoleague 36. Lei 39. Holidays 40. Red 42. Sing 43. December 44. Amphora 45. Can 47. Ballad 49. Allah 50. Yokel 51. Oboe 53. So-so 54. Says
The winner of the 2022 Holly Bough Diffney Quiz €500 prize was John Whelan, of Scartana, Cahir, Co Tipperary
1. 100 Cent in a Euro
2. 1st and Foremost
3. As Easy As 1 2 3
4. On All 4’s
5. I Ain’t Worried by 1 Republic
6. the 7th Son of a 7th Son
7. 4 and 20 Blackbirds Baked in a Pie
8. Boeing 747, the Jumbo Jet
9. 2 is Company, 3 is a Crowd
10. 06/01/1839 Oíche na Gaoithe Móire
11. 60 Seconds in a Minute
12. 1 Swallow Never Made a Summer
13. 13 Lives
14. R-a-Dub-Dub 3 Men in a Tub
15. 4 Points for a Try in Rugby League
16. 10,766 Kilometres from Cork to Buenos Aires
17. 8 Tentacles of an Octopus
18. 21 Reasons by Nathan Dawe and Ella Henderson
19. the 10 Plagues of Egypt
20. Cork Penny Dinners,4 Little Hanover Street,Cork.
21. in 1492 Columbus Sailed the Ocean Blue
22. There’s 1 Born Every Minute
23. Snow White and the 7 Dwarfs
24. 125 Years of the Holly Bough
25. Tús Maith 1/2 na hOibre
26. Aries, March 21st - April 20th
27. 20 Teams in La Liga
28. 3,000 Years of Longing
29. the Scrum-Haif is Number 9 in Rugby Union
30. 100 Snow White Horses by John Spillane
31. 13 Unlucky for Some
32. 24/02/2022 Russia Invaded Ukraine
33. Once Twice 3 Times a Lady
34. the Tropic Of Capricorn is 23.43634 Degrees South
35. 50 Points for a Bullseye in Darts
36. Married at 1st Sight
37. 25 Years is a 1/4 of a century
38. 17 Going Under by Sam Fender
39. 2022 European Rugby Champions Cup Final, La Rochelle 24 - 21 Leinster
40. 01/04 Lá na nAmadán
41. 14/08/2022 Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy Win Gold
42. 2,3,5,7,the 1st 4 Prime Numbers
43. Catch 22 by Joseph Heller
44. Warehouse 13
45. the Great Wall of China is 21,196 Kilometres Long
46. 30 by Adele
47. 3 Under Par is an Albatross in Golf
48. 4 and 20 Fighting Men and a Couple of Stout Gossoons
49. Like 2 Peas in a Pod
50. All Ireland Minor Camogie Final,Cork 2-11,Galway 2-07
51. Galtymore is 917.9 Metres High
52. 06/01 Nollaig na mBan
53. Alpha the 1st Letter of the Greek Alphabet
54. Balthazar,Melchior and Caspar,the 3 Wise Men
55. Bus Route 206,South Mall to Grange
56. 2Step by Ed Sheeran
57. I’m Looking Over a 4 Leaf Clover
58. Scattered to the 4 Winds
59. 03/02/1959 the Day the Music Died
60. On the 4th of July,1806 We Set Sail from the Sweet Cove of Cork
Thanks to all the hundreds who sent in entries!