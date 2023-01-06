Holly Bough Crossword and Diffney Quiz winners and answers

THE winner of the 2022 Holly Bough crossword €250 prize was Tom Ryan.

ANSWERS

Across 1. Angelfish 6. Kanturk 10. Inn 12. Ali 13. Haler 14. Urn 15. Cry 16. Drop a stitch 17. Indicate 20. Dodo 21. Pretends 22. Tissue 25. Feast 28. Rondo 30. Spread 31. Shopping bag 32. Mayor 33. Actor 35. All bells and whistles 37. Amazon 38. Oomph 41. Raise 45. Camera 46. Slalomed 47. Born 48. Ganymede 56. Ail 57. Kebab 58. Any 59. Ewe 60. Seafood 61. Scholarly

Down 1. A Christmas Carol 2. Gold-dust 3. Lyric 4. Inuit 5. Hand 6. Kimono 7. NASA 8. Umpteen 9. Knitwear 10. Inchydoney 11. Nays 18. Awe 19. Edge 21. Pip 23. Unfair 24. Roaringwater Bay 26. Ash 27. Top gear 29. Ants 31. Sold 32. Mimosa 34. Timoleague 36. Lei 39. Holidays 40. Red 42. Sing 43. December 44. Amphora 45. Can 47. Ballad 49. Allah 50. Yokel 51. Oboe 53. So-so 54. Says

Cork illustrator Sheena Dempsey with her artwork for the cover of the 2022 Holly Bough.

The winner of the 2022 Holly Bough Diffney Quiz €500 prize was John Whelan, of Scartana, Cahir, Co Tipperary

ANSWERS

1. 100 Cent in a Euro

2. 1st and Foremost

3. As Easy As 1 2 3

4. On All 4’s

5. I Ain’t Worried by 1 Republic

6. the 7th Son of a 7th Son

7. 4 and 20 Blackbirds Baked in a Pie

8. Boeing 747, the Jumbo Jet

9. 2 is Company, 3 is a Crowd

10. 06/01/1839 Oíche na Gaoithe Móire

11. 60 Seconds in a Minute

12. 1 Swallow Never Made a Summer

13. 13 Lives

14. R-a-Dub-Dub 3 Men in a Tub

15. 4 Points for a Try in Rugby League

16. 10,766 Kilometres from Cork to Buenos Aires

17. 8 Tentacles of an Octopus

18. 21 Reasons by Nathan Dawe and Ella Henderson

19. the 10 Plagues of Egypt

20. Cork Penny Dinners,4 Little Hanover Street,Cork.

21. in 1492 Columbus Sailed the Ocean Blue

22. There’s 1 Born Every Minute

23. Snow White and the 7 Dwarfs

24. 125 Years of the Holly Bough

25. Tús Maith 1/2 na hOibre

26. Aries, March 21st - April 20th

27. 20 Teams in La Liga

28. 3,000 Years of Longing

29. the Scrum-Haif is Number 9 in Rugby Union

30. 100 Snow White Horses by John Spillane

31. 13 Unlucky for Some

32. 24/02/2022 Russia Invaded Ukraine

33. Once Twice 3 Times a Lady

34. the Tropic Of Capricorn is 23.43634 Degrees South

35. 50 Points for a Bullseye in Darts

36. Married at 1st Sight

37. 25 Years is a 1/4 of a century

38. 17 Going Under by Sam Fender

39. 2022 European Rugby Champions Cup Final, La Rochelle 24 - 21 Leinster

40. 01/04 Lá na nAmadán

41. 14/08/2022 Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy Win Gold

42. 2,3,5,7,the 1st 4 Prime Numbers

43. Catch 22 by Joseph Heller

44. Warehouse 13

45. the Great Wall of China is 21,196 Kilometres Long

46. 30 by Adele

47. 3 Under Par is an Albatross in Golf

48. 4 and 20 Fighting Men and a Couple of Stout Gossoons

49. Like 2 Peas in a Pod

50. All Ireland Minor Camogie Final,Cork 2-11,Galway 2-07

51. Galtymore is 917.9 Metres High

52. 06/01 Nollaig na mBan

53. Alpha the 1st Letter of the Greek Alphabet

54. Balthazar,Melchior and Caspar,the 3 Wise Men

55. Bus Route 206,South Mall to Grange

56. 2Step by Ed Sheeran

57. I’m Looking Over a 4 Leaf Clover

58. Scattered to the 4 Winds

59. 03/02/1959 the Day the Music Died

60. On the 4th of July,1806 We Set Sail from the Sweet Cove of Cork

Thanks to all the hundreds who sent in entries!