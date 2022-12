A COUPLE who met 12 years ago and have two beautiful daughters, tied the knot recently.

Sarah McSweeney, a beautician, and Clayton O’Donovan, a firefighter, live in Crosshaven. Sarah is from Togher but spent her summers in Crosshaven growing up - that’s where Clayton is from. They feature in our Wedding of the Week today.

The couple met at their friend's 30th birthday.

The couple met at his friend’s 30th birthday party in the village and had their first date on the ‘grassy walk’ - the spot where Clayton proposed a few years later - and a site they returned to on their wedding day for photos, overlooking Cork harbour.

The couple got married at St Brigid’s Church, Crosshaven, on September 2.

The bride settled on her dream dress at Diamond Bridal, gifted by her mother and sister. The suits were from Suits Distributors. Make-up was by mother and daughter duo Nichole and Karen Corcoran.

They were married at St Brigid's Church, Crosshaven followed by reception at Kinsale Hotel and Spa.

There was a large bridal party, which included seven bridesmaids, seven groomsmen, a page boy, and two flower girls.

“In our case, it really was the more the merrier,” said the bride.

The reception afterwards was in Kinsale Hotel and Spa, who they said were a pleasure to deal with.

The best man lost his speech - but he improvised and ‘nailed it’!

Clayton is a firefighter and his colleagues gave them a guard of honour after the ceremony.

The band was J90 who kept everyone on the dance floor. Billy, from BMG Sounds, kept the party going until the early hours. They finished the night with a sing song.

Both of their dads had passed away but there were little touches to honour them throughout the day -including a brooch on the bride’s bouquet, her sister’s bouquet and her mom’s buttonhole, a candle with their pictures during the ceremony, and a little poem on the mass booklet. Instead of a wedding car, they used Sarah’s late father’s black Mercedes, as he adored it. On the day, her brother-in-law multi- tasked between walking her up the aisle and being the chauffeur.

Sarah with her bridesmaids.

Extra touches on the day included sweet bags and a crisp wall made by the best man. Gerard Kearney, the magician, and James O’Donovan, the caricaturist, added to the fun. There was also a selfie mirror and a balloon arch made by Sarah’s sisters-in-law. The cake was made by friend, Katie. The day ended with an amazing fireworks display by Pat Whelan.

The couple with their daughters Aria and Sienna.

Sarah said: “The main thing I took from the day was, no matter how much planning you do, the day is made by your guests.

"It’s one of the only times you will have all of your nearest and dearest together in the same room for such a special occasion.”