Wedding of the Week Cork couple who met online were married by the sea...

GETTING married outdoors by the sea is not what you’d expect of an October wedding. But that’s what Patricia Hourihan and Jonathan Woodward did, and they had the most magical of days.

Patricia is from Dunmanway and Jonathan is from Bishopstown. The couple now live in Ballincollig. They first met online in 2014. They feature in this week's Wedding of the Week feature.

MR AND MRS: Patrician Hourihan and Jonathan Woodward, newlyweds hand in hand on their wedding day. Pictures: Laura and Benny Photography

Patricia said: “Even though we get on each other’s nerves. we have the best laughs and enjoy going to many concerts together (our table names were made up all the concerts we had attended).”

They got engaged in August, 2021, on holiday in Galway, and were married in the Ocean Garden in Dunmore House Hotel, Clonakility, on October 8, 2022.

“We were so lucky with the weather, you could have predicted we got one of the few dry days in October!” added Patricia.

They were married in a spiritual ceremony, surrounded by 80 family and friends.

“We celebrated with around 80 people, which was exactly what we wanted – it was always my dream to get married outside near the water. Many people, and rightly so, were preparing me for the rain in the weeks coming up to the wedding but I stayed positive.”

Jonathan got his suit in Tom Murphy’s in Cork. The bride got her dress in Vows in Blarney. Maria Coleman did make-up, Alice Calnan did hair, and tan was by Tara (Bridal Tan by Tara) in Ballincollig. Alterations were by Alterations by Kate, Ballincollig.

Joining the couple for their special day were their mothers Mary Hourihan and Maria Woodward. Patricia’s mother walked her down the aisle - as Fadu sang a beautiful version of Warm by the Coronas - a very special moment in front of family and friends.

The reception followed too at Dunmore House.

Reception music was by Darren Nash who had everyone up dancing - including the kids to Baby Shark.

The happy couple with their family on their wedding day in Dunmore House Hotel. They were wed in a spiritual ceremony, followed by reception there.

“Florals were by Sinead from the Floral Vine, who created such wonderful flowers and I was blown away by the smell and everything.”

The band was the Old Modernes, who kept them dancing all night

The couple’s first dance was to Ho Hey by The Lumineers.

The bride and groom with family members. The wedding party included the bride’s sister Michelle and Jonathan’s childhood friend Shane O’Riordan, as well as flower girls Eabha Forde and Penny Woodward.

What was the most memorable thing about the day?

“The whole day was so special, we couldn’t have asked for a better day, it does fly by and having the photos from our photographers the next morning to remember the day was great.”

Photographs were by Laura & Benny Photography