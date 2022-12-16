Recipe: White chocolate Mocha Fudge Cake

"A celebration cake was needed! As iced white chocolate mochas are very popular in our house, I decided this cake with macadamia would be popular," said Mercy Fenton in her weekly column.

"It’s a moist, lovely cake with a hint of coffee, and lots of white chocolate. White chocolate ganache holds the cake together and tops the luxurious meringue coffee buttercream. Toasted macadamias on top and around the base add a whole extra layer of full flavour."

White chocolate Mocha Fudge Cake

Ingredients

140gr white chocolate chips

360ml milk

1 tbsp instant coffee powder

300gr cream flour

2 ½ tsp baking powder

½ tsp salt

170gr unsalted butter

3 large free-range eggs

1 tsp. Vanilla extract

Method:

Heat milk but don’t boil it, add espresso powder and stir until dissolved. Pour onto the chocolate and stir until smooth.

Cool to room temperature.

Pre-heat oven to 175C.

Grease and flour three 9 inch cake rounds and line with a disk of parchment paper.

Sift the whisk flour, baking powder and salt into a medium bowl.

In the bowl of an electric mixer, cream the butter and sugar on high speed, until pale and fluffy (about 3 minutes), remembering to scrape down the sides and base.

Reduce speed and add eggs one at a time, fully incorporating after each addition. Add vanilla.

Alternate adding flour mixture and milk mixture, beginning and ending with flour, mixing well after each addition.

Share between the three tins and level evenly.

Bake for about 35- 40 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the centre comes out mostly clean.

Place cakes on wire rack to cool for 10 minutes, then turn out onto wire rack and cool completely.

Trim the tops if domed before icing and stacking.

White chocolate ganache

Ingredients

300gr white chocolate

120gr cream

Method:

Place cream in small saucepan over low medium heat and bring to a low simmer - don’t let it boil.

Pour cream over chocolate and leave to melt for a minute.

Slowly whisk cream through

Set aside to cool for 6-8 minutes, whisk again to thicken and cool.

Once it’s ready to use, ice between layers of cake, and spread evenly with a step palette.

Stack the cakes one on top of the other, turning the last layer base up so it is smooth.

Chill whilst preparing the buttercream.

Buttercream

Ingredients

3 large free range egg whites

200g sugar

300gr cold diced butter

½ tsp vanilla paste

2 tbsp coffee powder

Method:

Put the sugar in a small to medium pot and add just enough water to soak it up.

Put it on medium heat, ensure sugar is dissolved then increase heat and cook to softball (quite thick syrup) - you can check with a sugar thermometer if you have one. 235F.

When nearly ready, put the egg whites on to whisk at high speed. When the sugar syrup has reached softball, stop the mixer, and then carefully add the boiled sugar syrup.

Continue to whisk till the bowl is room temperature to the touch and the meringue has reached soft peaks.

Now switch to the paddle attachment and incorporate the butter cube by cube.

Keep mixing until the buttercream reaches a smooth consistency. Finally, mix in coffee powder.

Don’t worry if at any stage it looks curdled, keep beating and it will come together again.

Keep back roughly a third of the buttercream. With remainder, ice the top and sides of the cake.

Chill cake while you make a final slightly thicker amount of white chocolate ganache for coating.

Coating Ganache

Ingredients

90 gr White Chocolate

30 gr cream

Method:

Prepare as before but don’t whip.

Once smooth, allow to cool to a coating consistency, stirring occasionally.

Carefully spread cooled ganache over the top of the cake, allowing a little to drizzle down the sides.

To decorate

Ingredients

100gr toasted macadamia nuts

Method:

Pipe decoration around top of cake and decorate with toasted nuts, chocolate curls or buttons as you wish.

This cake will keep for 3-4 days in a cool room, serve at room temperature.