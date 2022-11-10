A very special and fruity sponge

This is such a lovely, warming dessert - full of fruit and perfect for the time of year. I’ve made this so it has nearly half fruit to batter, but of you would like more sponge, just double the batter recipe and increase the cooking time by about 10 minutes. Serve with hot custard or whipped cream.

A very special sponge

Apple, Berry and Ginger Sponge with Vanilla Custard

Ingredients

250gr diced peeled Bramley Apples

100gr mixed frozen berries of your choice

10gr Caster sugar

2 tbsp. of golden syrup.

Batter

Ingredients

113gr demerara brown sugar

60gr unsalted butter

1 tsp. Vanilla extract

1 free-range egg

120gr cream flour

½ tsp. bread soda

½ tsp. baking powder

¼ tsp. salt

120ml buttermilk

20gr ground almond

1 tsp. ground ginger

Method

Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees.

Grease the base and sides of the ovenproof dish with butter.

Then scatter the 10gr caster sugar evenly over the base.

Toss the fruit together and lay evenly over the base of the baking dish.

Drizzle with a little golden syrup, about 2 tbsp only.

Bake in the oven for 10 minutes while preparing the batter.

Cream the butter and sugar with an electric mixer on medium until fluffy.

Add the vanilla, and then add the egg, beating well until it is mixed in.

In a separate bowl, sift together the flour, baking soda, baking powder, ginger, ground almond and salt.

Add ½ of the flour mixture to the batter then add 1/3 of the buttermilk mix until everything is combined.

Continue alternating flour then the buttermilk into the sugar, egg mixture on low speed.

When everything is mixed in, scrape downs the bowl by hand.

Pour the batter onto the prepared fruit, spreading as little as possible, just ensure the fruit is covered then return to the oven as quickly as possible.

Bake for 18 to 20 minutes until a skewer inserted in the centre comes out clean.

Remove from the oven then allow to sit in the baking dish for 10 to 15 minutes before inverting onto a serving platter.

Serve warm with vanilla custard.

Vanilla Custard

Ingredients

280ml of milk

4 free range egg yolks

1 tsp. vanilla essence

35gr caster sugar

Method

Whisk the sugar and yolks in a bowl.

Heat the milk to not quite boiling, then strain through a sieve onto the egg yolk mixture.

Add the vanilla.

Return to a clean saucepan and place over a low heat.

Stir continually until it thickens, that is when it visible coats the back of a spoon. (If it boils, the egg yolks in it will curdle, so don’t be tempted to cook over full heat.)

Pass through a fine strainer and serve over the warm sponge. And enjoy!