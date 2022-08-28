Third series of Cheap Irish Homes returns to TV screens

FEW TV series titles are as guaranteed to grab the attention of viewers - particularly the many desperate for their own place - as Cheap Irish Homes.

A third series starts on RTÉ1 on Thursday at 7pm, as presenter Maggie Molloy embarks on a new mission to find Ireland’s most reasonably priced properties.

She starts in Carlow, where civil servant Laura wants to escape the rising costs of Dublin. She wants a place near her family home so her mother Lillie comes along to give her advice.

Cheap Irish Homes is all about value and presenter as Maggie sets out to locate Ireland’s most reasonably priced properties.

From forgotten farm houses to bargain bungalows, she and her co-presenter, building engineer Kieran McCarthy, tour Ireland, showing properties with potential to buyers on a budget.

As house prices rise, Maggie and Kieran want to prove there is still great value to be had if you look in the right places.

The series will also show there’s more than one way to meet the mortgage, exploring options for combining residential with business opportunities.