Sun, 28 Aug, 2022 - 18:49

Third series of Cheap Irish Homes returns to TV screens

Cheap Irish Homes is back on our TV screens this week
Third series of Cheap Irish Homes returns to TV screens

HOME MISSION: Cork engineer Kieran McCarthy and presenter Maggie Molloy.

FEW TV series titles are as guaranteed to grab the attention of viewers - particularly the many desperate for their own place - as Cheap Irish Homes.

A third series starts on RTÉ1 on Thursday at 7pm, as presenter Maggie Molloy embarks on a new mission to find Ireland’s most reasonably priced properties.

She starts in Carlow, where civil servant Laura wants to escape the rising costs of Dublin. She wants a place near her family home so her mother Lillie comes along to give her advice.

Cheap Irish Homes is all about value and presenter as Maggie sets out to locate Ireland’s most reasonably priced properties.

From forgotten farm houses to bargain bungalows, she and her co-presenter, building engineer Kieran McCarthy, tour Ireland, showing properties with potential to buyers on a budget.

As house prices rise, Maggie and Kieran want to prove there is still great value to be had if you look in the right places.

The series will also show there’s more than one way to meet the mortgage, exploring options for combining residential with business opportunities.

Read More

6 Cork properties on sale for under €250k

More in this section

My Weekend: I came to Cork for what was supposed to be three weeks and I'm still here five years later My Weekend: I came to Cork for what was supposed to be three weeks and I'm still here five years later
Mature adult woman in medical consultation with female doctor 13 red flags for cancer referral
Wedding of the Week: Cork singer and professional footballer recall special day Wedding of the Week: Cork singer and professional footballer recall special day
housingtv
Social media is a peril to society, says author

Social media is a peril to society, says author

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130
EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more