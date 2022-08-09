6 Cork properties on sale for under €250k

WE are in the midst of a housing crisis - in fact, a ‘disaster’, according to President Michael D, Higgins - and prices are going up.

The Government are trying various ways to increase supply and make homes more affordable, but the cloud over the property market remains for many people seeking a place to live.

However, as I wrote in The Echo last month, it IS possible to buy a fine home in Cork for less than €200,000, providing a mortgage payment after the deposit has been paid of between €400 and €800 per month.

I decided to revisit the market, and search for six properties in Cork that are for sale now at between €200,000-€250,000, which are available to view and buy. All had either no offer on them or just one offer at the time of going to print.

SITTING PRETTY: This property in Doneraile is available for €240,000.

DONERAILE, €240,000

Firstly, a lovely detached three-bed and three-bathroom place at Doneraile.

At 132 square metres, this is a fine-sized family home. The town of Doneraile has both primary and secondary school and of course it has the Doneraile Park, a little piece of heaven, nearby.

With the Ballyhoura Mountains as a backdrop, the location is a lovely rural escape.

A point to note - wi-fi speeds are unknown as it isn’t connected yet.

See https://www.daft.ie/for-sale/detached-house-ardadam-doneraile-co-cork/3989471 - your contact is Liam at 085/7070955.

Macroom property, on the market for €230k.

MACROOM, €230,000

Our second property is at Lisacreasig, Macroom.

With the N22 nearing completion, this pretty two-bedroom bungalow will be in a lovely quiet rural location. The village of Clondrohid nearby has a primary school, shops, post office, etc. and the town of Macroom is 6km away.

The house is in a quiet rural location.

The current owner works from home so the Wi-Fi is good.

See https://www.klauctioneers.ie/residential/brochure/lackaneen-lissacreasig-macroom-cork/4623577 - your contact is Killian on 086/3837543.

Ballycotton property on sale for €245k.

BALLYCOTTON, €245,000

Oh to live beside the sea!

6, paradise Apartments, Ballycotton, is a two- bedroom, three-bathroom top floor apartment over 1,050 square feet within a complex of just six.

It’s on the main street of this gorgeous village with the ever popular Sea Church giving plenty of entertainment for the music and arts lover.

The view from the Ballycotton property.

The views are stunning and sitting on the garden bench looking out over the bay is a treat the buyer can enjoy every day.

Annual maintenance fees are a reasonable €1,000 per annum.

See https://www.daft.ie/for-sale/apartment-6-paradise-apartments-main-street-ballycotton-co-cork/3938290 - your contact is Adrianna Hegarty on 021/4639411

BALLYDESMOND, €225,000

At Knocknanagh Commons, a lovely bungalow with three bedrooms and two bathrooms over 135 square metres with an energy rating of C1.

The property was completely refurbished in 2004 with a conservatory added, and a walk-in wardrobe inserted onto the master bedroom, while solar panels were also installed.

The house is 4km from the village of Ballydesmond and the area has wi-fi. This is a lovely family home with a large garden and patio area to the rear.

See https://www.daft.ie/for-sale/detached-house-knocknanagh-commons-ballydesmond-co-cork/3995578 - your contact is Mark at DNG John Ryan on 022/50051.

Bandon property on sale for €230k.

BANDON, €230,000

3 The Avenue, Wetherton, Bandon, has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. BER C2

This house is lovely and bright and ready to move into.

It’s set in a well-established family estate with a large green area to the front. Bandon town is only minutes away.

The best feature of this house is the large and bright south facing garden to the rear of the property.

See https://www.daft.ie/for-sale/semi-detached-house-3-the-avenue-wetherton-bandon-co-cork/3943884 - your contact is Paddy Murray on 023/8844485.

FINE DINING: The Charleville property for sale for €210,000.

CHARLEVILLE, €210,000

A lovely house, 33, Lios An Oir is a four-bed, three bathroom property within walking distance of Charleville town.

At 128 square metres, almost 1,400 square feet, this is a large family home with a side entrance to the back garden.

See https://www.daft.ie/for-sale/semi-detached-house-33-lios-an-oir-lios-na-ri-charleville-co-cork/3995290 - your contact is Derry at Sherry Fitzgerald Walsh 063/30884.