Cork actor: It has been wonderful to spend some time at home with my family this summer

TELL us about yourself;

My name is Chloe O’ Reilly and I’m an actor.

Where were you born?

I’m fortunate to say I was born and bred in Cork!

Where do you live?

I’ve been living in Dublin for the past four years. I moved up shortly before beginning my acting training at The Lir Academy, National Academy of Dramatic Art.

Family?

It has been wonderful to spend some time at home with my family this summer - My dad Ken, mom Hilary, and brothers Evan, Allen and Ben.

Best friend?

This might be cheesy but my boyfriend Cathal is my best bud.

Earliest childhood memory?

My earliest memory is reaching for the light switch in one of the rooms in my house. I can remember jumping to try and reach the switch as I wasn’t tall enough. There’s a metaphor in there somewhere.

Person you most admire?

I really admire my close group of friends. We’re all in our late 20s now and it’s been a real privilege to see them become wonderfully independent and uncompromising in their journeys, beliefs and relationships.

Where was your most memorable holiday?

My family went to Munich for New Years to ring in 2020 and it was just fantastic.

Wonderful atmosphere, great food, great beer, great company - little did we know the year ahead of us!

Favourite TV programme?

There is incredible TV being made at the moment, it’s very hard to choose just one programme! I recently finished the latest series of Stranger Things and really enjoyed it.

Favourite radio show?

I love listening to Lyric FM.

Your signature dish if cooking?

I love to cook, I find it really relaxing. I really enjoy having people over for dinner and nearly find it easier cooking for a bigger group for some strange reason.

I love cooking pasta dishes, roasts, Mexican food, although I think my brother Ben would say my signature dish is homemade chicken goujons!

Favourite restaurant?

Pizzayard in Ranelagh, Dublin. Great food, even better staff!

Last book you read?

I made a New Year’s resolution to read more books and I’m happy to say I’ve stuck to it!

The last book I read was Magpie by Elizabeth Day. I really enjoyed it, a real thriller, which isn’t something I would usually reach for! I’m currently reading The White Album by Joan Didion. I love her writing.

Best book you read?

This is a tough one but I would have to say one of my all time favourites is To Kill A Mockingbird by Harper Lee.

Last album/CD/download you bought?

I can’t remember the last album I physically bought. I love Mick Flannery’s music. I’m also really looking forward to hearing Beyonce’s new album, out this month.

Favourite song?

Bewitched, Bothered And Bewildered by Ella Fitzgerald.

One person you would like to see in concert?

Lady Gaga. Her concerts always look like works of art.

I really admire her ever-changing artistic vision and her ability to reinvent herself.

Do you have a pet?

Yes! We have a dog called George.

Morning person or night owl?

Morning person for sure. I love making a cup of tea and reading my book in the morning before getting into the rest of the day.

Your proudest moment?

I think graduating from drama school last year was a wonderful occasion for me. Especially as my final year was spent in the midst of the pandemic. Our speaker at our graduation told us that when we walk up to collect our scroll, to “bring it all with us: the pain, the joy, the struggles and triumphs” - it’s something that really struck a chord with me.

Spendthrift or saver?

I’d like to say I land somewhere in the middle of the two.

Name one thing you would improve in your area in which you live?

Perhaps more wildflowers for bees?

What makes you happy?

Getting new pyjamas, cake, going for a spin with the girls.

What else are you up to at the moment?

Performing at The Everyman and having an absolute ball. Other than that, I am learning how to drive. It’s something I had been putting off for a while but I’m finally getting around to doing something about it!

How would you like to be remembered?

I would like to be remembered as a kind friend and a silly billy.

MORE ABOUT THE PLAY

Chloe O’Reilly is appearing in The Everyman production of John B Keane’s Letters of a County Postman which continues until August 27.

Directed and adapted by Sophie Motely, Letters of a Country Postman will have an ISL Interpreted Performance on Friday, August 19. Booking on www.everymancork.com or 021 4501673.