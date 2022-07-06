I've worked in the seafood industry for almost 20 years...

Alan O’Loughlin is the manager of Ballycotton Seafood stall at Cork’s English Market. It’s a family-owned business set up in Ballycotton in 1985

TELL us about yourself;

Hi, my name is Alan and I’m a retail store manager in the English Market with Ballycotton Seafood.

I’ve been working with Ballycotton Seafood since November 2015 but have been working in and around seafood for 19 years.

Where were you born?

I was born in Limerick but have lived in Cork since I was 18. (Over half my life now).

Where do you live?

Donoughmore North West Cork.

Family?

Yes, my wife Lisa and our three children Chloe, Aoife and Ronan.

Best friend?

Cian Field, we have been friends since I moved to Cork as a young lad. I was his best man and vice versa. Our wives are friends, and our children are too. He’s a good man!

Earliest childhood memory?

Going fishing with my late grandfather. I was about three years old, I think! He always had great patience with me, and I went everywhere with him. Great memories!

Person you most admire?

There’s a few, but Michael Collins would stand out for me.

Where was your most memorable holiday?

Majorca the August before lockdown with my entire family. Kids, adults, everyone. It was such a laugh!

Favourite TV programme?

Either Ozark or Money Heist - I can’t pick!

Favourite radio show?

The 2 Johnnies on 2FM Drivetime, the lads are hilarious.

Your signature dish if cooking?

Pan fried Seabass fillet with mustard mash and veg. A very simple dish and always a winner!

Favourite restaurant?

As I said earlier, I work in Ballycotton Seafood, and we supply to a lot of restaurants around the city and county. At the risk of offending someone, I’ll be keeping that close to my chest haha!

Last book you read?

Fish! By Stephen Lyndon.

Best book you read?

Bravo Two Zero by Tom Clancy.

Last album/CD/download you bought/ or last song you saved to Spotify?

Belters Only - Don’t Stop Just Yet. Went straight into my playlist!

Favourite song?

Kygo - Firestone.

One person you would like to see in concert?

James Arthur.

Do you have a pet?

Yes, a Golden Retriever called Roxy.

Morning person or night owl?

Morning person! My small fella is up early every morning, so I don’t have much of a choice! He’s only 5 and comes in climbing all over me. I’m not complaining, we’re good ol buddies!

Your proudest moment?

Walking out of the church with my wife on my arm. It’s cliché but it’s true. Saturday, 5th September 2015.

Spendthrift or saver?

I was a spender until I met Lisa, she’s way better with money than I am.

Name one thing you would improve in your area in which you live?

A petrol station would be nice!

What makes you happy?

Fishing... I love it. Nothing better than going down to the rocks by the sea and fishing for Bass. Total peace, it’s my church.

How would you like to be remembered?

The best husband and father I could have been, a good friend to those who knew me and a proud Irishman.

What else are you up to at the moment?

Building our house. We’re nearly there now and should be in just after the summer. If you’ve a few hours free to do a bit of painting, give us a shout!